Ravens NFL Draft Picks: When Does Baltimore Select in 1st Round?

The Baltimore Ravens are getting set to tackle the 2020 NFL Draft and are ready to set their sights on the first round and their first selection for this year.

When things get going on Thursday night, the Ravens will have the No 28 pick in the first round. It’s safe to bet on the team selecting defense with the pick, whether in the form of a lineman, edge rusher or linebacker. If the right wideout is on the board, Baltimore could make that move as well. The roster is fairly loaded considering the solid offseason the Ravens have had, but depth is certainly on the menu this year.

With this spot, the Ravens will be looking to fill out key needs on offense and defense ahead of the 2020 season. The team will have a chance to move around as well during this round if they want, but they will start off with this selection.

Ravens 2020 NFL Draft Picks

The Ravens have plenty of selections with which to work in the 2020 NFL Draft. Things start out in the first round with pick No. 28. On the second day of the draft, the Ravens will have the 60th pick. Within the third round, the Ravens will select with the 92nd and 106th pick. In the fourth round, the team will have selections 129 and 134. In the fifth round, the Ravens will select 170th. The sixth round brings Baltimore no selections, while the seventh round will see the team select 225th.

As a result, heading into the draft, the Ravens have 8 selections with which to work over the span of the entire weekend.

Ravens Offseason Needs

The Ravens are seemingly in a decent spot in terms of both sides of the ball thanks to the fact that they have a young roster, but there’s little question that the team needs to make a few well placed additions, especially on offense, as general manager Eric DeCosta has hinted. Baltimore could still use another receiving threat to help Lamar Jackson, and depending on what happens with some of the team’s own free agents, another linebacker could be on the docket as well, though that position could get filled in the NFL Draft.

Baltimore shouldn’t need many more dramatic moves after what they have already done in free agency, but should continue to lock up their own talent while looking to make a few well-placed additions to the mix. While in the draft, the team could be expected to load up on depth on both sides of the ball.

Continuing to add depth, develop those drafted players and keep the right players in house could be a huge benefit to the team moving forward that helps them continue to cultivate a championship roster. So far, that’s been the move for the Ravens this offseason and in past years as well.

Regardless of who the picks are, the team will get things started late in the first round with the No. 28 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

