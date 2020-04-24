Ravens Lauded For Selection of Linebacker Patrick Queen

The Baltimore Ravens had a big score when they were able to nab Patrick Queen late with the 28th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and folks are chiming in to say that the team scored a major winner both in terms of fit and of play.
From Hall of Famers like Tedy Bruschi to analysts such as Chris Simms and Bucky Brooks, nearly everyone loves the fit of Queen within the Baltimore defense given what he can do on that side of the ball.
Here’s a sampling of some of the reactions that poured in after the Ravens revealed Queen as their first round selection:
The pick was also called one of the best values in the first round as a whole.
Obviously, the Ravens have to be happy landing a player many see as a perfect, ideal fit for their defense and a player who epitomizes what it means to be a Raven.
Peter Schrager Called Patrick Queen Ravens’ Perfect Fit
Coming into the draft, Peter Schrager of the NFL Network was asked to name his perfect fit in the draft for the Ravens, and he had linebacker Patrick Queen of LSU as his pick. The reason was Queen’s own skill as well as his perfect fit within the team’s defense on the field.
“The Ravens are in the market for linebacker, that’s everything you are hearing around the league. I think Queen would be the perfect pick or if the Ravens trade up to get him,” Schrager said. “I think Wink Martindale might be the best defensive coordinator in all of football. You add Patrick Queen to that unit that was flying all over the field last year. You don’t really get big personality, but you get big impact. Ravens, Queen, I think the fans would like it too.”
From that perspective it could be a home run across the board if the Ravens get the shot at picking Queen. They might have to make the move up in order to do so, but that’s a risk the team should be willing to take according to Schrager for such an overwhelming fit.
Ravens Hosted Interview With Patrick Queen
The analysts aren’t the only ones who could really like the fit here. Recently, the Ravens got down to business with getting a pre-draft meeting with Patrick Queen of LSU. Queen was a star player for the Tigers amid their title run last season, and the Ravens took note enough to get an interview with Queen. Though times have changed the draft process, the team got a virtual interview in with Queen ahead of the draft recently.
Queen has been a very productive player during his time in college with 131 tackles, 4 sacks and 1 interception to go with 17.5 tackles for loss. Obviously, the Ravens need to look for help defensively, and Queen is a player who was figured to be in play late in the first round when the Ravens pick.
Now that the team added him, they have been given major props by the NFL community.
