New Team Emerges as Contender for Jadeveon Clowney

For the past month, the Seahawks and Titans have been mentioned as the top contenders to sign Jadeveon Clowney. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Browns were close to signing Clowney before a deal fell through. Now, it appears the Jets have a “legitimate shot” at landing Clowney.

According to Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline, Clowney would like to play in a major market, and the Jets would be in contention for Clowney with a good offer.

“Those close to the situation tell me the Jets have been ‘fishing around’ Clowney and if they are serious about acquiring him and put forth a good offer, then they have a legitimate shot,” Pauline explained. “People in his camp tell me Clowney would love to play for a big market team such as the Jets. That being the case, I’m told it’s expected to be a long process and nothing is imminent.”

Heading into free agency, the Jets were mentioned as a potential landing spot for Clowney. Since the period opened, there has been little talk linking Clowney to the Jets.

Clowney indicated at the end of last season that he wanted to play for a contender, but it is unlikely that the pass rusher envisioned the unique free-agent market that he is in now. As Pauline indicated, the key is the Jets’ offer and so far Clowney has not found a deal to his liking.

Clowney Could Wait “Months” to Sign With a Team

ESPN 710 Seattle’s John Clayton reported that Clowney could wait “months” before making a decision and indicated that the Seahawks offer was likely between $15 to $16 million. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll implied after the draft that the team was not expecting an answer from Clowney any time soon.

“Interesting comments from @JohnClaytonNFL on ESPN710 Seattle that he thinks Clowney could wait ‘for months’ to sign. Says he thinks Seattle’s offer is in $15-16 million range but Clowney may still wait until he could take physicals with other teams,” The Seattle Times Bob Condotta tweeted citing Clayton.

Seahawks GM John Schneider Shot Down the Idea of Jarran Reed Wearing No. 90

Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed created a lot of headlines after noting on Twitter that he was wearing No. 90 next season. This happens to have been Clowney’s number last season that he acquired from Reed after he was traded to Seattle. Seahawks general manager John Schneider shot down the idea that Reed’s number change had been approved and once again emphasized that the team had not closed the door on Clowney.

“I’m not exactly sure what happened there,” Schneider explained to 950 KJR Seattle. “We’re not shutting the door on Jadeveon Clowney, whatever number that is.”

During his post-draft press conference, Carroll said that he had stayed in contact with Clowney and had a “good feeling” given he was still on the market.

“Just staying in touch with him, he is kind of patient with the time frames that are out there and all that, but he knows that the Seahawks is a place that he had some success and that he had a really good time and contributed to our club,” Carroll explained during the team’s post-draft press conference. “It is a pretty good feeling for him being out there still. Johnny [GM John Schneider] will take care of it and if there is an opportunity that makes sense, we’ll dive back in and pursue it.”