Leonard Fournette Trade: NFL Analyst Thinks Bears May Look at Jags RB

The Chicago Bears had the sixth-worst rushing attack in the NFL last season. They averaged 3.69 yards a carry and just 91.1 a game, and they managed eight touchdowns as a unit. The Bears’ backfield currently features second-year power back David Montgomery, the 5’6″ gadget back Tarik Cohen and Ryan Nall, who has two rushes in his entire NFL career.

It’s likely the Bears will add another running back for depth and competition purposes, either through the draft or via a cheap free agent pick up, but is it possible the team could trade for Jacksonville Jaguars’ running back Leonard Fournette? While many may not think Chicago could take a swing at trading for Fournette because his salary could be a problem, Over the Cap’s Jason Fitzgerald thinks that the Bears could still very well want to take a look at adding Fournette to improve their running game.

Wonder if the Lions or Eagles would be interested in Fournette if the cost is low. Both have cap space and could probably part with a late pick. Bears would be the team without much cap space that I could see taking a look. — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) April 18, 2020

The Jags have reportedly had trade talks revolving around Fournette, and are keen on moving him. Would training for Fournette be feasible given Chicago’s current cap situation? The short answer is yes, and here’s how.

Leonard Fournette Contract: Bears Would Get Him on 1-Year, $4 Million Prove-It Deal in 2020

Fournette is due just over $4.1 million in 2020. The Bears have $9,691,921 currently on their cap per Over the Cap, and they also have another $2.8 million that will be added when tight end Trey Burton’s release becomes official on June 1. So right now, Chicago has just under $12.5 million in cap space to work with.

Note on the Chicago Bears page on OTC going forward: Trey Burton will be listed until June 1st. We don't process the move before. So don't freak out if you see it on there over the next 6 weeks Just add $2.8M to the 2020 cap space number https://t.co/f8Oc1s4174 — BradOTC (@BradOTC) April 17, 2020

The Bears have yet to extend wide receiver Allen Robinson and restructure his contract in the process, which would likely free up even more cap space for the 2020 season. Trading for Fournette and paying him $4.1 million in 2020 is absolutely something they could do while still paying their draft picks and adding another depth piece. But would it be a good idea? That depends entirely on what Chicago’s plans in the draft are. If the Bears plan on addressing their offensive line, tight end and secondary needs in the draft, Fournette could be a dynamic piece to add to an offense that was majorly in need of play-makers last season. It may also be too big of a fiscal risk for the team to take.

Fournette Worked With John DeFilippo & Nick Foles Last Year

There’s something to be said for chemistry, and after missing 11 games in his first two seasons due to injury, Fournette had the best season of his career last year under offensive coordinator John DeFilippo, who is now the Bears’ quarterbacks coach. Additionally, Fournette is familiar with quarterback Nick Foles, who was also with the Jags last year. His familiarity with both could only help him in Chicago if the Bears made a surprising move and decided to trade for him.

The Jags would likely want anywhere from a third-fifth round pick for him, which could be problematic, as the Bears only have picks in rounds 2, 5, 6 and 7 of the draft this year. Chicago could trade a fourth rounder next season, but it may not be worth it. A fifth rounder this year may be the only worthwhile consideration if you’re the Bears.

Fournette played in 15 games last season, and he rushed for 1,152 yards and three touchdowns. He made a sizable impact in the passing game, as well. Fournette had 76 catches for 522 yards, which were career-highs. Over his three seasons, he has averaged 4.0 yards a carry, and he has shown flashes of big-play ability. But a $4 million price tag may not be something the Bears want to hand a running back, particularly with their remaining needs. Still, he will be a solid contributor wherever he lands.

Leonard Fournette has been a solid RB up to this point in his career. He is:

-The 10th RB all-time to produce 1100+ rush yards and 75+ rec within their first three seasons in the league.

-Already has two RB1 seasons to his name. Curious to see where he lands. pic.twitter.com/Tu8i7TnMwP — Dalton Kates (@DaltonGuruFF) April 18, 2020

Fournette’s tendency to laugh in response to being tackled also seems very Chicago Bears-esque, but his price tag will likely be the primary obstacle and the likely reason he won’t end up in Chicago.

Leonard Fournette really laughs when he gets tackled 🤣 (via @NFLFilms)pic.twitter.com/xEa8DHOyW1 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 31, 2019

