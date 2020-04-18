WWE Money in the Bank 2020: Matches & Predictions

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE has been forced to think outside the box when it comes to presenting its in-ring product.

For the past few weeks, Vinnie Mac and the powers that be have allowed their rosters to perform in the ring within the WWE Performance Center with nothing but a ref, a cameraman and ringside commentators nearby. Even WrestleMania 36 was forced to emanate from the Performance Center with no fans in attendance! For this year’s Money in the Bank installment, WWE has chosen to do something completely out of the box for its main attractions. For the two MITB ladder matches, participants for both matches will kickoff their multi-person brawl at the ground level of WWE’s global headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. Then they’ll need to fight their way to the very top of the building and climb the “corporate ladder” in order to grab their associated prize.

Let’s break down every confirmed match for this show and predict who’ll be walking away from MITB with that lauded title shot granting briefcase.

Bayley (c) vs. Tamina (WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship)

Predictions & Winner: If you’ve been following me for a while now, you know that I have little to no interest in the going’s on concerning SmackDown’s Women’s division. Bayley as the brand’s women’s champion has been a complete snoozefest, while her challengers have been uninspired and far from credible as a serious threat. The fact that Tamina is getting a women’s championship opportunity in 2020 is more proof that WWE’s women’s division over on the blue brand is a complete wreck. So here we are – boring old Bayley will be defending her Smackdown Women’s Championship against one of the worst wrestlers on the roster. Yay…

This match will suck…hard. That should come as no surprise considering who’s going to war here. And the winner is so damn easy to predict. Bayley’s not dropping her title to someone who’s not at all relevant in 2020. Tamina is just being placed in this position as a flavor of the month challenger for the champ. WWE is doing everything they can to make her look like she’s too much of a force to be reckoned with, but we can all see through that lame facade. Tamina’s going to dominate Bayley for the majority of this bout, but she’ll eventually succumb to Bayley’s heel tactics and take the L. Then she’ll disappear into the abyss of WWE and come back for another random push 5 years from now.

Braun Strowman (c) vs. Bray Wyatt (WWE Universal Championship)

Predictions & Winner: My what a turn of events the Universal Championship has been through. So “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt captured the title from Seth Rollins and looked like a beast while he held onto it for a few months. Then he came up against Goldberg at Super ShowDown 2020 and shockingly lost! Fast forward to WrestleMania 36 and the planned matchup between Goldberg and Roman Reigns never came to pass due to Reigns pulling out of the match because of COVID-19 concerns. Braun Strowman ended up taking his spot and managed to smash Goldberg with three Powerslams in order to claim the Universal Championship he should have won when he was still worth caring about.

So now Bray Wyatt has stepped back into the Universal Championship scene and has targeted his former Wyatt Family soldier for destruction. This makes for an interesting storyline since both men once wreaked havoc across the WWE during their cult stablemate days. Once they finally lock up, I think we’re going to get a whole bunch of in-ring mind games to sift through. And that mind trip will come courtesy of WWE’s newfound fascination with cinematic match presentations. Bruan will certainly get his licks in here and there, but Bray’s psychological warfare and switch to “The Fiend” persona will ultimately overcome the “Beast Among Men.” Bray will finally get his title back (the one he shouldn’t have lost in the first place, I might add) and hold it until Roman makes his eventual comeback. And then we’ll get the title match that should have happened here at some point later in the year.