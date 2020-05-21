Arturo Vidal Breaks Silence on Barcelona Future

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal has responded to rumors he will leave the Camp Nou in the summer transfer window by insisting he wants to remain with the Catalan giants.

The Chilean told journalist Mario Velasco in an Instagram Live session that he was not thinking about a move away. He said: “I am very happy and comfortable in Barcelona, ​​of course I want to continue. Now I am more prepared than ever. I am happy, there is a good group and I have great friends in the locker room.”

Vidal joined Barcelona from Bayern Munich in August 2018 in a deal that raised eyebrows at the time given his age and playing style. Yet he has proven to be a useful member of the squad and has six goals in La Liga in 2019-20.

Vidal in Great Shape Ahead of La Liga Return

The 32-year-old also spoke about how he feels in great shape ahead of the return of La Liga. It is hoped the tournament will restart in June after being suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Barcelona returned to training individually but have worked in groups this week as they step up their preparations, and Vidal is looking forward to getting back to action both in the league and the Champions League.

“I feel very well physically, better than ever. In all my career I never had so much time to prepare. We made a plan to the maximum to extend my career as much as possible. I feel ready for what is coming, both the Champions League and LaLiga.”

Barcelona were top of the table in Spain by two points from Real Madrid when the competition was halted. They also remain in contention in the Champions League and are tied at 1-1 with Napoli after the first leg of their last-16 fixture at the Stadio San Paolo.

Vidal Has Been Linked With Barcelona Exit

Vidal’s comments come after weeks of speculation he could return to Serie A in the summer transfer window. Inter Milan are keen on bringing him to the San Siro, according to Mundo Deportivo and Tuttosport.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami sporting director Paul McDonough has responded to suggestions his club could be keen on the Chilean. He told ESPN: “He’s a top player, he’s a very well-established player. But we get linked with so many players, and it hasn’t stopped through this situation. As opportunities and as players get presented to us, we just continue to address them. Some of them are just strictly rumors. Some of them are interest but they may not line up with our goals or financial valuation.”

Vidal’s contract at Barcelona expires in 2021 which means if he does stay and does not sign a renewal he will be able to walk away for free at the end of next season.

