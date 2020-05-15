15 Best Wetsuits for Men: Compare & Save

The Billabong Furnace men’s wetsuit line is Billabong’s premier line of neoprene, and it shelters the surf industry giant’s top pros from icy waters all over the world. With this particular model, the Furnace Ultra, Billabong makes the bold claim that they have created the world’s warmest wetsuit, and they have the technology and track record to back it up. Like the other Furnace models, the Furnace Ultra utilizes Billabong’s Furnace Graphene lining for unparalleled warmth. Graphene wrapped yarns combine with carbon fibers to create a wetsuit that is lighter, stronger, and warmer than it’s competitors. Furnace Graphene is 50% lighter than traditional wetsuit liners and is 200x stronger than steel. Billabong produces the Furnace Ultra with upcycled care tires, eco-conscious smart foam, and Airlite jersey, which combines to create a sustainable design that reduces weight and wind chill. The lightweight fabric retains height under it’s externally welded seams and seamless back panel that allows for increased stretch and mobility. If you’re looking for the best wetsuit money can buy, look no further.