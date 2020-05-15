15 Best Wetsuits for Men: Compare & Save

Whether you’re in the market for a new spring suit for the warmer weather on the way or you’re shopping for an offseason deal, now is the perfect time to buy a new wetsuit. This list will dive deep into the world of aquatic rubber and feature a balance of wetsuits for all seasonal conditions a surfer may find themselves in. You can find the 15 best wetsuits for men in the list below.
1. Billabong Men’s 4/3 Furnace Ultra Chest Zip FullsuitPrice: $314.96Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Utilizes Billabong's Furnace Graphene lining for unparalleled warmth
- Lighter and more flexible than other top of the line wetsuits
- Internally welded seams / seamless back panel
- Highest end of the price spectrum
- Warmth at the sacrifice of flex compared to other high end wetsuits
- While more eco-friendly than most other wetsuits, it is not made with 100% sustainable materials
The Billabong Furnace men’s wetsuit line is Billabong’s premier line of neoprene, and it shelters the surf industry giant’s top pros from icy waters all over the world. With this particular model, the Furnace Ultra, Billabong makes the bold claim that they have created the world’s warmest wetsuit, and they have the technology and track record to back it up. Like the other Furnace models, the Furnace Ultra utilizes Billabong’s Furnace Graphene lining for unparalleled warmth. Graphene wrapped yarns combine with carbon fibers to create a wetsuit that is lighter, stronger, and warmer than it’s competitors. Furnace Graphene is 50% lighter than traditional wetsuit liners and is 200x stronger than steel. Billabong produces the Furnace Ultra with upcycled care tires, eco-conscious smart foam, and Airlite jersey, which combines to create a sustainable design that reduces weight and wind chill. The lightweight fabric retains height under it’s externally welded seams and seamless back panel that allows for increased stretch and mobility. If you’re looking for the best wetsuit money can buy, look no further.
Find more Billabong Men's 4/3 Furnace Ultra Chest Zip Fullsuit information and reviews here.
-
2. Billabong Mens Furnace Absolute 5/4mm Chest Zip Wetsuit OlivePrice: $184.79Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Furnace Graphene inner lining
- Comp Entry System
- Sustainable design
- Less mobility than the higher end designs
- Chest zip entry rather than back zip
- Entry level compared to other high end models
The Billabong Furnace men’s wetsuit line is Billabong’s premier line of neoprene, and it shelters the surf industry giant’s top pros from icy waters all over the world. This particular model, the Billabong Furnace Absolute, offers a value version of the brand’s top-line without sacrificing performance or warmth. The Furnace Graphene inner lining on the chest and back panels will keep surfers toasty in even the coldest conditions. Silicone jersey and Superlite foam create the ideal balance between flexibility and warmth. The suit features Billabong’s Comp Entry System chest zip for easy entry and exit. Billabong utilized 30% upcycled car tires and clean, non-toxic water-based adhesive to create an eco-friendly men’s wetsuit that will keep you warm for hours.
Find more Billabong Billabong Mens Furnace information and reviews here.
-
3. O’Neill Men’s Psycho One 3/2mm Chest Zip Full WetsuitPrice: $359.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Superior mobility and warmth from a trusted brand
- Utilizes O'Neill's TechnoButter 3 Neoprene for optimal warmth
- Chest zip to keep water out
- Made with fossil fuel dependent neoprene
- Pricier than other models
- Harder to get into than a backzip
The O’Neill Psycho One men’s wetsuit is constructed with top of the line neoprene to create an unparalleled lightweight fit and feel while maintaining warmth during even the longest surf session. Spend more time surfing and less time shivering with O’Neill’s premium TechnoButter 3 neoprene that has been perfected over the company’s near-century in the wetsuit business, which began with Jack O’Neill creating the first-ever wetsuit nearly 70 years ago. This men’s wetsuit features O’Neill’s F.U.Z.E. (front upper zipper entry) closure with 360° Barrier drain holes that keep warmth in and water out. The suit’s minimal seam design and seamless paddle zones provide plenty of mobility, while the Plasma wrist and ankle seals guarantee warmth throughout your surf.
Find more O'Neill Men's Psycho One information and reviews here.
-
4. O’Neill Men’s Reactor II 3/2mm Back Zip Full WetsuitPrice: $114.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great value from a trusted brand
- Fits true to size
- Ultra soft neoprene
- Back zip not chest zip
- Not as performance driven as pricier models
- Made from fossil fuel-dependent production
The O’Neill Men’s Reactor II wetsuit is the ideal entry wetsuit for any new surfer. This particular model comes in well below the competition in terms of price, without sacrificing warmth and basic functionality. This men’s wetsuit is made with O’Neill’s Ultra Stretch Neoprene, which gives the wetsuit a soft feel with superior flexibility and performance capability. The Reactor II features O’Neill’s signature Seamless Paddle Zone’s Flexible Design, which utilizes minimal seam placement for superior comfort and mobility. The Reactor II is a classic look, with its back zip entry that is made with a water-resistant closure. This particular model is a 3/2 mm, but the Reactor II men’s wetsuit can also be purchased in a 4/3 mm.
Find more O'Neill Men's Reactor II information and reviews here.
-
5. O’Neill Men’s Epic 4/3mm Back Zip Full WetsuitPrice: $186.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great value from a trusted brand
- Flexible design
- Easy entry back zip
- Lacking the superior neoprene of the high-end models
- Made with a fossil fuel consuming manufacturing process
- Lacks the seemless paddle zone design of premium models
The O’Neill Epic Men’s Wetsuit is a middle ground between their entry-level models, like the Reactor II and their premium models like the Pschyo One. This medium-priced rubber onesie offers all the benefits and promises of the O’Neill brand, such as superior comfort, fit, and warmth designed for surfing specifically. This men’s wetsuit features O’Neill’s Ultraflex Torso and Fluidflex limb design to ensure optimal mobility. Additionally, the suit’s “covert blackout zipper” keeps water out of the classic back zip design. If you’re in the market for a wetsuit that features many of the same perks of premium models, but you do not want to pay an arm and a leg, the O’Neill Epic Men’s Wetsuit is the wetsuit for you.
Find more O'Neill Men's Epic 4/3mm Back Zip Full Wetsuit information and reviews here.
-
6. XCEL Drylock X 4/3 Chest-Zip Wetsuit – Men’sPrice: $349.96Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sustainable limestone-based Neoprene
- Quick drying
- Features Celliant high-pile insulation in the chest
- Chest zip vs. back zip
- On the upper end of the price spectrum
- Not as flexible as other premium suits
The Xcel Drylock X men’s wetsuit is the premier cold weather barrier. The quick-drying, insulating, and high stretch qualities of this men’s wetsuit set it apart from others on the market. The Celliant high-pile insulation in the chest, upper, and core will help surfers retain heat during chilly surf sessions. This men’s wetsuit features an easy entry chest zip with a waterproof zipper and a magnetic closure. Drylock wrist and ankle seals help keep the warmth in and the water out during your sessions. Like other Xcel suits, the Drylock X is made with sustainable limestone-based neoprene.
Find more XCEL Drylock X 4/3 Chest-Zip Wetsuit - Men's information and reviews here.
-
7. XCEL Comp Thermo Lite 3/2mm Full Wetsuit – Men’sPrice: $139.72Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Xcel's most flexible model
- Limestone based neoprene
- Affordable midrange price
- Lacks some of the advanced technology that high-end wetsuits have
- Chest zip vs back zip
- More focused on flex than warmth
The Xcel Thermo Lite Comp men’s wetsuit is the brand’s most flexible full suit model. This men’s wetsuit features large front and back competition-ready panels with no seams from the upper chest to the knees that ensure maximum flexibility. The Thermo Lite comp is made with lightweight and fast-drying premium foam, as well as XCEL’s water-repellent Quick Dry Lining that guarantees warmth from the upper torso to the knees. The suit features Xcel’s X2 front entry system and inner Thermo Dry seam tape to keep warmth in and water out. Additionally, the suit is constructed with sustainable limestone-based neoprene.
Find more XCEL Comp Thermo Lite 3/2mm Full Wetsuit - Men's information and reviews here.
-
8. XCEL Mens Infiniti Hooded 5/4mm Fullsuit (Black/Medium)Price: $379.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built for the coldest possible conditions
- Made from sustainable limestone neoprene
- Flexible for a hooded 5 mm wetsuit
Xcel’s Infiniti Men’s Wetsuit is the perfect shield for surfers against the harshest, icy conditions imaginable. Xcel’s Channel Flex upper body allows for unrestricted movement for high-performance surfing. the brand’s exclusive Radiant Rebound interior front and back panels provide surfers with ample core warmth, and the lower body of the suit is lined with Thermo Lite insulating. Compared to other hooded wetsuits, the Semi-Dry zipper technology that features a magnetic closure makes entry and exit simple. Xcel’s Nexskin wrist and ankle seals combine with the triple glued blind stitched seams to keep heat in and water out. Additionally, the wetsuit is made from eco-friendly limestone neoprene.
- On the upper end of wetsuit pricing for a midrange wetsuit
- Less flexible than thinner thicknesses but ideal for the coldest temperature
- Hooded wetsutis can restrict mobility
Find more XCEL Mens Infiniti Hooded 5/4mm Fullsuit (Black/Medium) information and reviews here.
-
9. New Quiksilver Men’s 3/2Mm Syncro Back Zip Full Gbs Polyamide Nylon NeoprenePrice: $169.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great value for a premium product
- Warm Flight x1 Far-Infrared thermal lining on the chest and back panels transform body heat into infrared energy
- Produced sustainably
- Back zip not chest zip
- Limited color selection
- Missing some premium features of higher end wetsuits
The Quicksilver Syncro Back Zip Men’s Wetsuit is the brand’s best value when it comes to protection from the elements during a surf. With Quicksilver’s100% StretchFlight x2 neoprene that is derived from limestone, surfers can sleep soundly knowing their lightweight and flexible wetsuit is produced sustainably. The Syncro Men’s Wetsuit Vapor Stretch back panel captures the sun’s heat to help surfers stay warm in the lineup. The Warm Flight x1 Far-Infrared thermal lining on the chest and back panels transform body heat into infrared energy that generates and maintains warmth throughout even the longest surf sessions. The wetsuit features an easy entry back zip to make getting in and out of your suit as easy as possible.
Find more New Quiksilver Men's 3/2Mm Syncro Back Zip Full Gbs Polyamide Nylon Neoprene information and reviews here.
-
10. VISSLA High Seas Drainer 3/2mm Chest Zip Fullsuit BLH SPrice: $254.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sustainable construction
- Chest zip front entry
- Superior flex
- Pricey
- As a relatively new brand, Vissla lacks the trusted brand history of competitors
- Chest zip vs back zip
With the Vissla Drainer Men’s Wetsuit made from I-Foam neoprene, Vissla has created one of the lighted, warmest, & stretchiest sustainable wetsuits on the market. Vissla has perfected the formula for limestone-based neoprene, and the product has significantly less weight, increased flexibility, and superior comfort to its competitors. Vissla’s commitment to sustainability with their line of limestone-based neoprene wetsuits and upcycled boardshorts is commendable. This men’s wetsuit features a chest zip front entry for easy.
Find more VISSLA High Seas Drainer 3/2mm Chest Zip Fullsuit BLH S information and reviews here.
-
11. VISSLA 7 Seas 50/50 3/2mm Chest Zip Fullsuit Camo SPrice: $229.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sustainable Construction
- Light and stretchy
- Great value
- Chest zip vs. back zip
- As a relatively new brand, Vissla lacks the trusted history of other established brands
- Lacks some of the premium features of other high end wetsuits
Like their other innovative wetsuit models, Vissla’s 7 Seas 50/50 Men’s Wetsuit is made from sustainable, superior limestone-based neoprene that provides a lighter feel and warmer experience in a sustainable package. This men’s wetsuit features a watertight front entry chest zip with triple glued and blindstitched seams that keep water out and warmth in. Supratex knee pads are made from an abrasion-resistant jersey material for superior flex and durability in the joints. Vissla is a leader in sustainable, functional surf gear and the 7 Seas line of wetsuits is their premier line of sustainable limestone-based neoprene. To read more about Vissla’s sustainable mission “To Protect and Surf”, click here.
Find more VISSLA 7 Seas 50/50 3/2mm Chest Zip Fullsuit Camo S information and reviews here.
-
12. Rip Curl Dawn Patrol 3/2 Back-Zip Full Wetsuit – Men’sPrice: $199.95Pros:
Cons:
- Light weight and flexible
- Great Value
- Zipper key pocket
- Not as warm as higher end models
- Back zip vs. chest zip
- Lacks sustainable construction
The Rip Curl Dawn Patrol Men’s Wetsuit is an industry staple entry-level wetsuit from a leading and trusted brand. This suit is named after one of surfing’s most sought after experience, dawn patrol, an ideally uncrowded sunrise surf. Made from lightweight E5 neoprene with E5 tapped stress points, this suit is durable and flexible. Built with many of the same features of Rip Curl’s high-end models, this suit is sure to keep you warm for your morning surf sessions. An interesting feature is the zipper key pocket that keeps your possessions secure while you surf. The easy entry back zip is a classic design that many surfers are familiar with.
Find more Rip Curl Dawn Patrol 3/2 Back-Zip Full Wetsuit - Men's information and reviews here.
-
13. Rip Curl 4/3mm Men’s E-Bomb PRO Zip Free FullsuitPrice: $299.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Zipper free entry
- Superior stretch and mobility
- Great value for a premium product
- Lacks sustainable construction
- Not traditional back zip or chest zip
- Stresses flexibility and performance over warmth
The Rip Curl E Bomb Pro Zip Men’s Wetsuit is perhaps the brand’s best performance wetsuit. Extremely lightweight and stretchy, this men’s wetsuit is ideal for anyone looking to push the boundaries of their performance surfing. Made with 100% E6 Thermoflex neoprene, this suit surpasses its competition in terms of stretch and performance. The points of stress are sealed with E6 stress point tape internally, so this suit is built to last. The unique zip free entry offers surfers an easy experience getting in and out of the suit. Rip Curl is one of the surfing industry’s most trusted brands, and with the E Bomb pro, they deliver.
Find more Rip Curl 4/3mm Men's E-Bomb PRO Zip Free Fullsuit information and reviews here.
-
14. Rip Curl FLASHBOMB 4/3 Zip Free Fullsuit WetsuitPrice: $214.34Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Zip free entry
- Extreme flex and mobility
- Lighweight & fast drying
- Lack a sustainable construction
- Not a traditional back zip or chest zip entry
- Outprices many mid-level and entry level wetsuis
The Rip Curl Flash Bomb Men’s wetsuit is an ideal mid-level wetsuit for any surfer who desires a flexible, fast-drying wetsuit. This award-winning men’s wetsuit boasts an unparalleled lightweight construction, superior flexibility, and an unheard-of dry time. The new Flashbomb model has been updated with E5 neoprene which is approximately 30% stretchier and 20% lighter than the original flash bomb model. The E5 internal seam taping provides the suit with sound durability, while the Hydro-loc collar keeps water out. The Flashbomb features the unique zip free chest entry from Rip Curl. If you’re looking for a premium product that won’t break the bank, look no further than this men’s wetsuit.
Find more Rip Curl FLASHBOMB 4/3 Zip Free Fullsuit Wetsuit information and reviews here.
-
15. Patagonia R1 Lite Yulex Full-Zip Westuit – Men’sPrice: $329.00Pros:
Cons:
- Sustainable Construction
- Patagonia's Worn Wear Guarentee
- Premium flex and warmth
- Pricey
- Critics claim Yulex still lacks flex
- Chest zip vs. Back zip
Patagonia is an industry leader when it comes to the brand’s steadfast commitment to the planet. For that reason, Patagonia was one of the first brands to experiment with alternative rubbers to create a sustainable wetsuit when there simply weren’t any other sustainable options. While their effort was applauded by the industry, it was originally accepted that Patagonia’s Yulex wetsuits lacked the flexibility and mobility of high-end neoprene suits. Thanks to constant innovation on the Part of Patagonia, that is no longer the case. Patagonia’s Yulex rubber now stretches and flexes like high-end neoprene, and their suits feature a quick-dry lining and GBS GBS and internally taped seams. If you’re looking for a top tier product that will stand the test of time and is environmentally friendly, look no further.
Find more Patagonia R1 Lite Yulex Full-Zip Westuit - Men's information and reviews here.
Not all wetsuits are created equal. Some wetsuits are lighter and offer more mobility, while others will keep you warm for longer. Some wetsuits are made entirely of neoprene, while others utilize recycled materials and organic rubbers for sustainable construction.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.