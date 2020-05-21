The first members of the Cleveland Browns 2020 draft class are officially under contract, with tight end Harrison Bryant and wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones signing deals with the team on Wednesday.

The duo are the first of seven Browns draft picks to sign during the unprecedented COVID-19 affected offseason. Both deals are for four years.

Here are the other picks yet to sign for the Browns:

Round 1: T Jedrick Wills Jr.

Round 2: S Grant Delpit.

Round 3: DT Jordan Elliott.

Round 3: LB Jacob Phillips.

Round 5: C Nick Harris.

Bryant Had Historic Career at Florida Atlantic

Bryant was the Browns fourth-round pick and he brings both pedigree and depth to the tight end position on a team that will need it. First-year Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is known for his love of tight ends, so Bryant will likely find a role in the offense early on.

Bryant collected 148 career receptions, 2,137 yards and 16 touchdowns during his time with Florida Atlantic, winning the John Mackey Award last season as the nation’s most outstanding tight end.

He’ll join a tight end unit that includes former first-round pick David Njoku and newly-signed free agent Austin Hooper, who is currently the highest paid player at the position thanks to the deal he inked with the Browns.

VideoVideo related to browns ink pair of rookies to contracts 2020-05-21T06:37:14-04:00

“They use a lot of tight ends,” Bryant told reporters after being selected with the No. 115 pick. “Just knowing how Coach Stefanski and his recent play calling years and the OC’s (offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt) play calling years how they use tight ends, just coming into that situation with some other great tight ends and being able to be in two or three two tight end sets with them, it is going to be a really cool situation and just ready to go to work.”

Stefanski knows he has a talented tight end corps, but has a plan to maximize the Browns’ talent.

“I really think there is a way to get all these guys on the field, sometimes at the same time and sometimes not,” Stefanski told reporters (h/t cleveland.com). “I just think there is versatility in that position. I think being able to move guys around the formation is a very big deal.”

Bryant’s deal is worth a projected $4,064,029 with a $769,029 signing bonus, per spotrac.com.

Peoples-Jones Ready for His Chance With Browns

VideoVideo related to browns ink pair of rookies to contracts 2020-05-21T06:37:14-04:00

Peoples-Jones was the top wide receiver in the country in the 2017 class, according to 247Sports.com, but didn’t put up the numbers expected during his time at Michigan. He’s athletically gifted and has potential, but slid to the sixth round, where the Browns were more than happy to swoop in and pick him up.

Peoples-Jones started 26 games during his time in Ann Arbor, recording 2,155 all-purpose yards with 16 touchdowns.

“I am very excited. I just needed one chance, and I am very thankful to the Browns and their organization for giving me that chance,” Peoples-Jones said, per the Browns official site. “I can’t wait to be part of the team.”

The Browns have an established star-power duo of Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr., but Peoples-Jones could compete for playing time among the likes of Rashard Higgins, KhaDarel Hodge and Damion Ratley. Peoples-Jones will also be in the mix to return kicks, something he did in college.

“That is something I am looking forward to and something that I will be blessed to be a part of,” Peoples-Jones said of returning kicks.

The deal for Peoples-Jones is worth $3,481,606 with a $186,606 signing bonus, per spotrac.com.

READ NEXT: Browns RB Nick Chubb Puts Insane Athleticism on Display