Chiefs NFL Schedule 2020: Ravens Headline 5 Primetime Matchups

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to begin their Super Bowl defense when the NFL’s 101st year kicks off this fall. One of the biggest franchises in sports rightfully deserves to play plenty of primetime ball. The official NFL schedule was revealed Thursday evening and looks like Andy Reid’s men have five evening games, and their opponents will be looking for redemption with millions of fans watching.

Here's how we'll open the season! pic.twitter.com/JC5FDiYpg9 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 7, 2020

The defending champions will raise the flag and receive their rings before their home opener against the Houston Texans September 10, marking their first evening matchup of the year. From there, Patrick Mahomes and company have just two weeks until their second primetime contest Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens September 28. Check out the full lineup below:

Biggest Surprises in the Schedule

While five primetime games is certainly something to marvel, two notable games are (currently) scheduled to be played in the afternoon: contests against the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Considering the buzz around both veteran quarterbacks, Drew Brees and Tom Brady, one would think a sort of changing of the guards between rising star Mahomes and storied playcallers would merit an evening kickoff.

Keep in mind, this is all subjective and could change as the season rolls on. But, analysts are already discussing who is arguably the biggest threat to Brady’s Bucs this year. Check out what ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman had to say on First Take Thursday morning:

Super Bowl LV is scheduled to kickoff as scheduled on February 7, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.