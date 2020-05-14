Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Shows Off Insane Sneaker Collection [LOOK]

When Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce isn’t racking up the yards and touchdowns on the field, the two-time All-Pro is collecting something else off of it. On Wednesday, the public got an unusual look into his world — rather, his closet.

During a video call with reporters, the fun-loving tight end answered questions from the comfort of his walk-in sneaker closet, complete with a ladder and surrounded wall-to-wall with hundreds of pairs of his favorite kicks.

Take a look:

Only Travis Kelce would do a ZOOM interview with the media in a closet full of shoes because the landscapers and cleaners are both at his house right now. pic.twitter.com/5d1MLMfNuh — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) May 13, 2020

Travis Kelce's Shoe Collection is a sight to behold. pic.twitter.com/b2i6pOq35O — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) May 13, 2020

Before the call concluded, Kelce even made sure to get in a playful dig at his pal Patrick Mahomes, who is well-known as one of Adidas’ top sponsored athletes.

“I’m pretty sure I’ve got more shoes,” Kelce claimed. “I mean it goes all the way from the top to the bottom on just about all sides. I don’t know, I think Adidas is taking care of Pat pretty well over there. So I don’t think he’s feeling bad about my shoe closet being bigger than his.”

Travis Kelce Explains His Love For Nikes | Refresh Your Game | Champs Sports X NikeWith every new season, comes time to #RefreshYourGame. We caught up with NFL All-Pro Travis Kelce to get him fitted for the holiday season! Shop Now | https://www.champssports.com/refreshyourgame.html 2018-11-24T02:44:57Z

Kelce Keeping Active Off The Field

While the Chiefs tight end doesn’t have a direct sponsorship deal with any of the big names in the shoe game, Kelce is involved in his fair share of marketing. In 2016, he starred in his own reality TV show on E! called “Catching Kelce,” where a group of women competed against one another for the chance to date the NFL star. A spin-off of “The Bachelor,” the show lasted only one season.

More recently, Kelce has also helped launch a couple of brands.

The first being Hilo Nutrition, creators of the first full line of Performance Nutrition gummies, where he serves as the company’s Chief of Performance.

Additionally, Kelce started his own personal lifestyle brand, Tru Kolors, which donates proceeds to his 87 & Running foundation, which empowers disadvantaged youth to achieve success by providing resources and support to their communities and cultivating their talent in the areas of education, business, athletics, STEM, and the arts.

T.K Wants to Finish Career in K.C.

In February, the five-time Pro Bowler added a Super Bowl title to an already impressive resume throughout his seven-year career with the Chiefs. Kelce, who was originally drafted by Kansas City in the third round (No. 63 overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft, is entering the fourth season of his five-year, $46.8 million contract extension signed in January 2016.

Last week during Tyrann Mathieu’s “Radiothon” on 610 Sports Radio, Kelce opened up about the likelihood of an early retirement and how he envisions the remainder of his NFL career playing out.

“I always say I want to play this game as long as I can,” said Kelce. “There’s a whole lot of truth behind that, and I love playing in Kansas City. I can’t even fathom wearing another jersey. I can’t fathom playing under a different coach, under a different organization. Everybody here knows that I love this city for everything that it has given me, it has given the Chiefs since I’ve been here, and I don’t plan on playing anywhere else for the rest of my career. As long as the Hunt family is offering me a check to come back every single year, I feel like I’m going to be here because I love playing for this organization and obviously, coach Reid.”

The 30-year-old is coming off of his fourth-consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season and has been a model of consistency since his arrival in K.C., missing only one regular-season contest since his sophomore season in 2014. While the team’s financial situation is expected to look drastically different when Kelce becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2022, it’s clear that the eighth-year pro prefers to finish his career where it started.

