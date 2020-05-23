Conor McGregor Blasts Jon Jones in Bizarre Rant [LOOK]

Conor McGregor blasted UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones in a bizarre Twitter rant Saturday that was intended to be McGregor’s list of greatest of all-time (GOAT) MMA fighters but somehow turned instead into the Irish superstar lobbing multiple criticisms at the American.

First, McGregor blasted Jones for “attempting to safe play” his entry into the heavyweight division by “avoiding its champion” Stipe Miocic.

Next, McGregor claimed Jones’ career was full of “multiple” lackluster performances.

Finally, McGregor said Jones needed to: “shake repetitive iddybiddy knee kick habit he has, learn to box backwards, take divisional jump fearlessly, then most important of all, win it in full style.”

McGregor’s MMA GOAT List and Commentary

Ultimately, McGregor ranked Jones No. 4 on his list behind Anderson Silva, himself and Georges St-Pierre, though he admitted Jones might be tied for the No. 3 spot with St-Pierre.

McGregor said Anderson Silva was the No. 1 MMA fighter of all time and tabbed himself at No. 2, though he suggested he actually might be tied for No. 1 already. Additionally, McGregor said he’d “easily” be No. 1 by the end of his career.

GOAT THREAD.

The array of finishes, across 2 divisions, with champion status in 1, Anderson Silva is No.1 MMA GOAT.

My array of finishes, across 3 divisions, with champion status in 2, I’m No.2. If not tied 1.

However still active, No.1 is fully secured by career end. And easily. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2020

Next, McGregor explained his reasoning behind ranking St-Pierre in the No. 3 spot.

GSP is in at 3. Much less array of finishes but champion status in 2. He is far behind though. Reasons = Left 170 after much damage taken+questionable decision. Never re-engaged 170lb successors. Bottled Anderson fight. Only moved when one eyed fighter presented. Played safe. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2020

After that, McGregor tabbed Jones at No. 4 and provided his many criticisms of Jones’ style and career.

Jon is 4. Maybe tied 3. More array of finishes than 3 and still active, but champion status in just 1. Reasons = Multiple lacklustre decision performances + questionable decision win. Attempting to safe play HW entry/avoiding its champion. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2020

Additionally, McGregor commented on performance-enhancing drug use in MMA and how it relates to his MMA GOAT discussion.

I didn’t mentions PED results on multiple entrants, even though that makes me the clear current No.1 MMA GOAT, along with still being active.

Although it shames, as well as puts all runs+finishes in complete doubt, I’ve snored multiple juice heads.

A true GOAT must do it all. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2020

Later, McGregor explained more about why he ranks Silver No. 1 on his list and how he sees himself as the same type of exciting fighter as Silva.

Clarity on Silva’s earlier no.1 spot. Most stylistic finishes on resume. Front kicks to face. Up elbow (albeit outside UFC) Thai plum knees leading to broken facial bones. Long list of jaw dropping finishes. Myself/Anderson have the most exciting/important finishes in the sport! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2020

McGregor’s Explanation of Ranking Jones at No. 4

McGregor offered more unfiltered thoughts and opinions about Jones after being prompted by one of his social media followers, and within those comments were some of the reasons McGregor ranks himself higher than Jones on his GOAT list.

In short, McGregor doesn’t enjoy Jones’ patented knee kicks and doesn’t believe Jones has the ability to box moving backward.

Additionally, McGregor believes Jones should have been gunning for heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic over No. 2 contender Francis Ngannou and that Jones should “win it in full style”.

Nevermind the fact that Miocic is already basically booked to face Daniel Cormier next so they two men can complete their heavyweight championship trilogy.

I said 4, maybe 3.

This here is No.2 in Rolex’s, and with only 2 in play.

I like Jon. Still active, can climb higher. Must shake repetitive iddybiddy knee kick habit he has, learn to box backwards, take divisional jump fearlessly, then most important of all, win it in full style. https://t.co/kiZpQBJ2ND — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2020

Later, McGregor posted more rationale for why he ranked Jones No. 4 behind Silva, himself and St-Pierre, pointing to the light heavyweight champ’s lack of stoppages over common Silva opponents.

One more on George/Jon decision that will clear why I originally gave George 3 and Jon 4 before a maybe tied 3. A lot of Jons opponents were Anderson’s 185lb opponents but the array of stoppages where not there, or nowhere near Anderson’s despite the weight advantage to do so. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2020

McGregor Blasting Jones Seems Unnecessary

It was a strange and unnecessary move for McGregor.

While ranking the all-time best MMA fighters is usually just a fun debate to have when bored, McGregor somehow turned this share of his personal list into publically berating one of his contemporaries for what appears to be no good reason.

The rant would make more sense if McGregor was trying to land a fight against Jones, but the American is so much bigger than McGregor that it’s virtually impossible.

Besides, while Jones doesn’t possess the absurdly large fanbase McGregor does, he’s also basically never lost a fight as a professional MMA athlete.

McGregor has suffered four defeats throughout his 12-year MMA career. Additionally, McGregor lost via 10th-round stoppage to Floyd Mayweather Jr. inside a boxing ring back in August 2017.

