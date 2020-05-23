Eagles Help Hundreds of Patients with Community Blood Drive

The Eagles are one of the NFL’s most charitable teams. They are always willing to pitch in and lend the community a hand.

So it should come as no surprise that the Eagles recently hosted a community blood drive. The organization collected 90 pints of blood, which has the potential to help up to 270 patients, according to a press release. The blood drive occurred on May 21 at Lincoln Financial Field and was the second one in the past two months.

The Eagles also collected 74 pints of blood, which has the potential to help up to 222 patients, on April 16. Team owner Jeffrey Lurie wanted to do his part to help sustain a stable blood supply for patients with life-threatening conditions during these uncertain times. The blood drive was co-hosted by the American Red Cross, with the support of Budweiser.

“Despite the challenges we’ve faced as a society over the past couple of months, the American Red Cross has courageously carried on with its life-saving mission of providing compassionate care for those in need,” Lurie said in a statement. “We are grateful to have the opportunity, once again, to offer our assistance to the Red Cross so that a sufficient blood supply could be maintained for weeks to come. The swift and immediate response to this ‘call to action’ by our community clearly demonstrates the generosity that we have for one another.”

The #Eagles hosted their 2nd community blood drive yesterday at @LFFStadium to help maintain a sufficient blood supply for @RedCrossPhilly. 90 pints of blood were collected, which has the potential to help up to 270 patients. 164 pints/492 patients total over both blood drives. pic.twitter.com/yRsLVkGJuK — Anthony Bonagura (@BonaguraEagles) May 22, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Eagles Donated $1 Million to Fight the Impact of COVID-19

The Eagles were among the first organizations to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic in Philadelphia, too. They donated $1 million in April to promote the well-being of essential healthcare workers to support local businesses.

“We are incredibly thankful for the medical professionals, doctors, nurses, first responders and essential workers who have courageously responded to this pandemic in such a professional and fearless way,” Eagles president Don Smolenski said.

Eagles’ CEO Jeffrey Lurie is making $1 million in donations to help combat the impact of COVID-19 in the City of Philadelphia. These donations will provide assistance to promote the well-being of essential healthcare workers and their families, while supporting local businesses. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2020

The generous donation was used in a variety of ways to help those impacted by the health crisis, including sending 100,000 N-95 masks to area hospitals and purchasing $225,000 worth of gift cards for essential workers and their families. Lurie also made a $250,000 to the American Red Cross and earmarked a $100,000 donation to Jefferson’s Better Together Fund.

“From the moment that COVID-19 began to threaten our way of life, we have been actively involved in deep and thoughtful conversations around ways to best serve and support the well-being of those on the front lines and their families,” Lurie said in a statement. “As part of these careful discussions, and in collaboration with some of the best minds and thought leaders in our city, we have developed a comprehensive plan aimed at providing critical support to essential healthcare workers.”

.@Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie donates $1M to @PennMedicine towards the fight against COVID-19. For more on how the @NFL family is coming together, visit https://t.co/3Qgdnf5O3J pic.twitter.com/DOXLu5OunP — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) April 7, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Browns Top Pick Jedrick Wills Reveals New Jersey Number