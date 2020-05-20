NFL Rumors: Seahawks Outbid Eagles for Pro Bowl RB

The Falcons released Devonta Freeman nearly two months ago. The two-time Pro Bowl running back still doesn’t have a new home.

Freeman, who rushed for 3,972 yards in six seasons, was a cap casualty in Atlanta but has plenty left in the tank coming off a 656-yard campaign in 2019. He has been linked to the Eagles in recent weeks, with the sticking point being the price tag. Philadelphia doesn’t want to pay more than the veteran minimum of $1 million per year, per NFL Insider Adam Caplan. Well, there is a richer offer currently on the table.

According to NFL Network’s Michael Silver, the Seattle Seahawks have offered Freeman a one-year deal worth up to $4 million. He added that the Eagles and the Jets were the two other teams vying for the 28-year-old’s services. Freeman has only played in 16 total games the previous two seasons but did start 14 games for Atlanta in 2019. Philadelphia is looking to use him in a limited role, a guy who can spell starter Miles Sanders and take on less than 10 touches per game.

The Falcons cut him and saved about $3.5 million. The writing had been on the wall since the end of last season but Freeman expressed a desire to keep playing football, whether in Atlanta or elsewhere.

“I’m here. Hey, I know I can play football real well and I’ll continue to work hard and find ways to get better,” Freeman told The Athletic’s Jason Butt. “Whatever happens, happens.”

Miles Sanders Works Out, Ready for ‘MVP Year’

Sanders was making his own headlines on Wednesday following a confident interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio. The second-year back out of Penn State let everyone know that he was ready to be the bellcow for the Eagles, then backed it up even further by posting an epic workout video.

Sanders can be seen aggressively attacking drills while tethered to a battle rope. He has the look of a player poised to lead the league in rushing and he admitted that’s his goal by shouting, “MVP Year.” After some minor backlash about the quote, the 23-year-old took to Twitter to double down on it.

My confidence is through the roof and I know what I can do for this team, I ain’t apologizing for saying that, just don’t be surprised when it happen! — Miles Sanders (@BoobieMilesXXIV) May 20, 2020

“My confidence is through the roof and I know what I can do for this team,” Sanders wrote. “I ain’t apologizing for saying that, just don’t be surprised when it happen!”

Never apologize for believing in yourself!!! https://t.co/bGlNdhPvLE — Jordan Howard (@JHowardx34) May 20, 2020

Earlier in the day, Sanders announced to the world that he was ready to be the starting running back for the Eagles.

“Absolutely, I believe that’s why they drafted me in the first place,” Sanders told SiriusXM NFL Radio. “The switch, it was really just a switch honestly that just turned on. All of a sudden I was a starting running back and I didn’t start at the beginning of the season, so I just looked at the opportunity, and I just attacked it.”

