Emerson Confirms When He Hopes to Join Barcelona From Real Betis

Emerson de Souza has been talking about his future and expects to stay another season at Real Betis before joining Barcelona in time for the 2021-2022 campaign.

The right-back told Radio Marca Sevilla that he is happy with Rubi’s side and will stay until it’s time to join Barcelona in a year.

“I always say the same thing, I want to end the season and then talk about my future, what do I do or not. But I have a contract here, I am very happy, very happy and I want to continue here. Let’s wait to finish the season to speak with my representative, but in principle I stay here. “I have another year signed, until June 2021 here with Betis. I am very happy here, with my family, with an incredible team, incredible fans, an incredible city, and for me I will continue here. I can go to Barcelona in June 2021, but until then I’ll stay here.”

Emerson is co-owned by Betis and Barcelona and arrived at the Benito Villamarin Stadium from Brazilian side Atlético Mineiro in 2019. The deal saw both teams pay half his transfer fee, and Barcelona have the option to sign the defender for €6 million in 2021.

The right-back has made 23 appearances for Betis in 2019-20, scoring three goals and contributing five assists which is a decent return from the 21-year-old.

Emerson Ready to Play for Barcelona

Emerson has already made it clear he’s looking forward to playing for Barcelona in an interview with José A. Espina at AS back in April.

“Yes, I’m ready to play for Barcelona. I’ve also been asked before about going up to the Brazil senior team and my answer was the same. I’m not scared at all. Playing for Barca is a dream I’ve had since I was a child. I was always a Barca fan for the Brazilian stars that played there, like Ronaldinho or Dani Alves. And also for Messi or Abidal.”

The Brazilian may fancy his chances of forcing his way into the Barca starting XI too. The club have had issues at right-back in recent seasons. Nelson Semedo and Sergi Roberto have largely shared the role with neither able really to make the position their own.

Indeed Semedo has been heavily linked with a summer exit from Barcelona as talks over a new contract at the club have stalled, according to Lluís Miguelsanz at Sport. Miguelsanz has also reported Premier League side Manchester City are keen on the Portugal international.

Barca’s Next Dani Alves?

Emerson has been tipped to become the ‘next Dani Alves’ at Barcelona. The Brazilian became a legend at the Camp Nou after helping the club win six La Liga titles and pick up the European Cup three times during his eight-year stay.

The defender told AS he has been compared to Alves in the past and revealed his four idols are “Dani Alves, Cafu, Roberto Carlos and Marcelo.” Betis manager Rubi has also noticed similarities between the two players.

Emerson explained what his manager told him in an interview with Marca’s Miguel A. Moran: “Yes, he told me in a chat I had with him and Jaume, his assistant, that he’d worked with Dani Alves and that I had similar characteristics to him.”

If Emerson does move to Barcelona and has a similar impact to Alves he will prove an excellent acquisition.

READ NEXT: Newell’s VP ‘Knows’ Lionel Messi Will Return if He Leaves Barcelona