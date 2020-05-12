Jon Jones Reveals Stunning New Details About ‘Super Fight’

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is coming off a decision-win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247, and MMA’s pound-for-pound king took to social media on Tuesday to reveal what he was thinking about in regards to his next fight.

Responding to various questions from fans, Jones commented on Jones-Reyes 2 being a “super fight”, his rumored next fight against Jan Blachowicz, and a potential move up to the heavyweight ranks.

Jones Remains Open to Reyes Rematch

Jones-Reyes 2 anyone?

Jones, 32, confirmed he’s open to the idea of facing Reyes again in a rematch. While the three judges sitting cageside February in Houston, Texas, awarded Jones the unanimous decision victory over Reyes, some fans and media weren’t so sure Jones deserved to get the nod that night.

Regardless, Jones said he’d be happy to defend his title again versus Reyes so long as the UFC made the fight worth the risk to him financially.

“I’d love to fight him again,” Jones said. “I’m just waiting for the UFC to make the reward worth the risk. Unless the organization treat it like a super fight, I might as well stay on schedule fighting the next guy in line.”

I’d love to fight him again. I’m just waiting for the UFC to make the reward worth the risk. Unless the organization treat it like a super fight, I might as well stay on schedule fighting the next guy in line https://t.co/gBKBsGnrIk — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 12, 2020

Per the UFC’s official rankings, Reyes is ranked the No. 1 contender to Jones at light heavyweight.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Jones Could Face Jan Blachowicz Next

Is Jones on his way to facing No. 3-ranked contender Jan Blachowicz next? It certainly seems like a possibility.

After all, Jones responded to another fan question seemingly in support of Blachowicz getting next crack at Jones’ 205-pound title. In his last fight, Blachowicz stopped Cory Anderson via first-round stoppage to solidify his standing as a top contender.

“I’ve never dodged anyone, did you see what Jan did to the last brotha he faced?” Jones said.

I’ve never dodged anyone, did you see what Jan did to the last brotha he faced? https://t.co/vDAMknFI5F — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 12, 2020

Blachowicz is the highest-rated contender in the UFCs official light heavyweight rankings that Jones hasn’t yet faced and defeated.

Jones Moving to Heavyweight?

Jones also touched on a potential move out of the light heavyweight division and up to the heavyweight ranks.

Speculation has run rampant over recent years that Jones might be ready to make that jump soon because the longtime light heavyweight champion has basically cleaned out his division twice over by now.

Besides, some believe bigger and better challenges await him among the sport’s largest competitors and that Jones could prove himself to be the best MMA fighter ever beyond doubt by winning select heavyweight contests.

About that possible move, Jones tweeted, “I’d love to have an exhibition fight at the catchweight of 220lbs before moving up to heavyweight. Who wants to take that L?”

I’d love to have an exhibition fight at the catchweight of 220lbs before moving up to heavyweight. Who wants to take that L? — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 12, 2020

So Jones is also looking at moving to heavyweight as a possible option, though it seems he’d first want to fight a catchweight bout at 220 pounds to allow his body to get used to the division.

The heavyweight limit in the UFC is 265 pounds. The division’s current champion is Stipe Miocic who seems to be on his way to completing a trilogy against Jones’ former rival Daniel Cormier.

The division also features Francis Ngannou aka the “Mike Tyson of MMA” who many insiders tab as a future champion.

READ NEXT: Conor McGregor’s Latest ‘Guarantee’ Stuns Industry

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson