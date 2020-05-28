Lions Linebacker Grills While on Zoom Meeting [LOOK]

The Detroit Lions seem to be right at home doing teleconferencing, and the latest proof of this comes from one of the team’s linebackers Christian Jones.

During scheduled media availability this past week, Jones was clearly right at home, even grilling some chicken in between fielding questions from the media. It was a pretty unique situation that was captured in the moment as it was happening.

Here’s a look at the delicious setup:

LB Christian Jones setting the standard for offseason media availability. Manning the grill while conducting a video conference with Detroit media. pic.twitter.com/i50e1UAvYX — Eamonn Reynolds (@Eamonn_Reynolds) May 28, 2020

Jones has a great personality for the team, and is quite a character as this showed. He is also scheduled to get married soon, but had to cancel his wedding due to the coronavirus. That’s not something he was sweating, however, as Jones said he was simply going to alter the way he got married to a courthouse ceremony.

Christian Jones is explaining how he had to cancel his wedding because of COVID. They've postponed the wedding until next year, but are considering a courthouse marriage with a handful of family members. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) May 28, 2020

Overall, Jones was in good spirits on the call and seemed positive about the future of football. That’s good news for the Detroit defense in 2020.

Lions Re-Signed Christian Jones

Detroit re-signed Jones to a two year contract extension through 2021 late last season according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

The #Lions have signed LB Christian Jones to a two-year extension through 2021, per source. Jones has started every game of the Matt Patricia era, and now is in line to start a lot more. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 2, 2019

Jones came to Detroit two offseasons ago from the Chicago Bears where he excelled to start his career. Sine joining the Lions, Jones has been one of the more consistent pieces the team has on defense.

In 1.5 years with the team, Jones has put up 97 tackles, 3 sacks, 7 passes defended and 1 fumble recovery. Better yet, he has been durable and yet to miss a game, playing in all 23 games he has been slated to with the Lions thus far. That likely helped him to this deal with the team.

Christian Jones Was Excited for 2019

The Lions had high hopes coming into the season this past year, and their defense has left plenty to be desired. Jones, though, was excited to see where the team went coming into this season when he spoke prior to the regular season and training camp.

“Being in the same scheme, hopefully we can just build upon what we did last season. We got a lot of familiar faces back, so obviously that’s going to work in our benefit,” Jones said when meeting with the media prior to the start of the season.

According to Jones, chemistry is still being built on the defense.

“We got some new additions, we got a lot of familiar faces who are still here. Obviously the second year in the same scheme, you can only get better. The goal is to just bring those guys along, the new faces. We’re still in the early stages just building the chemistry with that. It will have to translate when we get on the field,” he said.

As Jones said, the goal is for everyone to keep learning and improving, something that can be said even as the Lions have gotten into a new season.

“Being on this team we got some guys who have been in this system and been in the league for a while. It’s just a learning experience, you have to keep learning and building, Sometimes you have to humble yourself. We had a pretty good year last year, we just want to keep building on it and get as better as we can,” Jones said.

Now that he will be around for the next few years, Jones can count on being one of the guys to help continue to show the others who get added into the defense the way to go. Though those were his thoughts last year, Jones is likely still counting on getting everyone acclimated and ready for 2020.

The sky is the limit if the defense can feel comfortable this season.

