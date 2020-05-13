Lions Free Agency Class Sees 2020 Jersey Numbers Revealed

The Detroit Lions put the finishing touches on a deep free agency class, and finally, there’s been a look at the numbers those players have been assigned.

Detroit made tons of moves to add free agents, and after the fact, there was no lack of curiosity as it related to who would get what number from the fans. There’s been an answer to that, and here’s a look at what numbers the newest Lions will be sporting:

#Lions free agents jersey numbers: Halapoulivaati Vaitai: 72

Desmond Trufant: 23

Jamie Collins: 58

Duron Harmon: 26

Nick Williams: 97

Danny Shelton: 71

Geronimo Allison: 18

Chase Daniel: 4

Jayron Kearse: 32

Reggie Ragland: 59

Darryl Roberts: 29

Tony McRae: 34

Josh Garnett: 50 — Logan Lamorandier (@LLamorandier) May 13, 2020

Some highlights? Safety Duron Harmon switches to No. 26, linebacker Jamie Collins gets No. 58 and cornerback Desmond Trufant gets No. 23. Defensive lineman Danny Shelton is No. 71. Quarterback Chase Daniel claims Jason Hanson’s old No. 4.

Fans can now plan which of the new Lions they wish to support in the future with these numbers.

Lions Named NFC North Free Agency Winner

Bleacher Report already sees the team as coming out ahead as a whole for these additions. The website revealed its winners of free agency from every division, and the Lions were the choice for the NFC North. Writer Maurice Moton likes what the Lions have been able to do thus far. Here’s a look at what he wrote:

“The Detroit Lions became the New England Patriots of the Midwest this week. The team signed linebacker Jamie Collins and defensive tackle Danny Shelton, who will likely replace Devon Kennard and A’Shawn Robinson, respectively. The front office also acquired Duron Harmon via trade. Lions head coach Matt Patricia coached two of those players when he served as the defensive coordinator in New England. Clearly, the 45-year-old lead skipper will attempt to recreate what the Patriots had during his tenure with the club. Collins can match Kennard’s impact near the pocket and provide more to the pass defense. In addition to seven sacks, he logged seven pass breakups and three interceptions during the 2019 term. Shelton didn’t play under Patricia in New England, but he had his best season last term, registering career highs in sacks (three) and tackles (61) as a solid run-stopper with an occasional flash near the pocket. The 26-year-old should bolster the Lions’ 21st-ranked run defense. Harmon has developed into a versatile safety with above-average ball skills in center field. Over the last three seasons, he’s recorded 10 interceptions in primarily a reserve role, though the 29-year-old has played at least 61 percent of the defensive snaps in each of those campaigns. At safety, Harmon could alternate snaps with Will Harris alongside Tracy Walker. Detroit lost multiple players in free agency and replaced them with guys who know Patricia’s scheme, which is crucial for a defense that ranked 26th in scoring and allowed the second-most yards last year. The Lions released right tackle Rick Wagner and saved $6.1 million against the cap. The front office put that cash toward Halapoulivaati Vaitai’s five-year, $50 million deal. That’s a risky investment for a four-year veteran with just 20 starts, but the 6’6″, 320-pound tackle could seal the edge for outside runs and engulf edge-rushers on his side of the line.”

Detroit has been busy in free agency thus far, and obviously, the most active of all the teams in the division. This action helps the team be able to claim themselves as the best of the best through this point of the offseason.

It’s possible these moves might help the team claim this mantle when all is said and done.

Lions Free Agency Signings

The Lions have reached reported free agency agreements with offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai, linebacker Jamie Collins, quarterback Chase Daniel and defensive lineman Nick Williams. Additionally, they’ve added Danny Shelton, Desmond Trufant and Jayron Kearse. They signed linebacker Reggie Ragland and Elijah Lee as well as wideout Geronimo Allison. Cornerback Darryl Roberts has been added as well. Duron Harmon is coming in via trade. The group upgrades some important spots on the team, and will help the Lions boost the spots that are most needed for 2020. The Lions have managed to get things going quickly and effectively this offseason in free agency to be able to try and reshape their team.

It’s true the defense has been the biggest positive in terms of a remake at the spot, and even though most moves are on that side of the ball, the offensive moves could also stand out as well.

The jersey numbers are merely the next step in this group becoming Lions.

