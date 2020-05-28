Lions Offensive Lineman Shows Off Physique With Pool Jump [WATCH]

Though the Detroit Lions might be on quarantine and away from their teammates, it’s clear that doesn’t mean they have been skipping out on workouts.

Offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby recently showed off a video in which he lunges out of a pool without using his arms. It’s a clear example of leg strength and leg drive, a few of the most important things for an offensive lineman to have on his side. Obviously, Crosby hasn’t been skipping leg day.

Not too bad pic.twitter.com/yxSKLSFU1n — Tyrell Crosby (@Tyrellcrosby) May 28, 2020

As he said, the feat was “not bad” but it’s clear it was a lot more than that considering most can’t even get in and out of a pool without being careful. Crosby explained it was about a 48″ vertical that got him out.

Bout 48” up to the ledge pic.twitter.com/iAq3D2k2YB — Tyrell Crosby (@Tyrellcrosby) May 28, 2020

Safe to say Crosby could become an internet sensation with moves like this.

Tyrell Crosby Revealed Huge Offseason Vacation

Well before the coronavirus pandemic hit, Crosby took a trip overseas and had a special visit planned while in Germany. He visited a FC Bayern Munich game and had a front row seat to the action. Additionally, Crosby was also hooked up with a jersey kit and got to enjoy it on the field.

Can’t even put into words how excited I am pic.twitter.com/WiPM4SAKZ6 — Tyrell Crosby (@Tyrellcrosby) February 5, 2020

From there, Crosby moved on and enjoyed some other scenes in Zurich, and even managed to do some mountain climbing and enjoy some awesome scenes.

All told, it was a pretty amazing vacation for Crosby to take, highlighted by the fact that he was able to have the thrill of a lifetime at a soccer game. Cool to note, indeed. Also good he got it in before the virus took over.

Tyrell Crosby Biography

Crosby, an offensive tackle, was one of the better value picks of the 2018 NFL Draft for the Lions. He was a second round talent that managed to slip all the way to the fifth round, where Detroit snapped him up. After a solid career with the Oregon Ducks, Crosby has been transitioning to the NFL, and has been doing a nice job to get himself into the mix as the team’s swing tackle.

Though Crosby has only played in 26 NFL games and started 7, he’s still shaping up to have an important role along Detroit’s line in the future. Crosby has been called upon in the event of injury before, and has done a nice job to step up and hold down the fort for the team in the meantime.

Lions Competition Along Offensive Line

The Lions have an interesting situation brewing at guard with Oday Aboushi, Beau Benzschawel, Josh Garnett, Russell Bodine and Joe Dahl. Rookies Jonah Jackson and Logan Stenberg were added in the draft. As it stands today, this group seems weaker than having Graham Glasgow in the mix himself, which is obvious given how solid and stout Glasgow was up front for the team.

Additionally, Tyrell Crosby could be in the mix if the team elects to use him at guard instead of tackle, but he figures to slot in at tackle for the team in 2020 given the newfound depth at guard after the draft.

It’s pretty safe to say seeing what happens at guard will be the major question and the major issue to watch the rest of the offseason and whenever workouts might resume. Clearly, Crosby has a chance to play somewhere given his outstanding physique.

