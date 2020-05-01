Conflicting Reports on Giants Signing Star College Football Quarterback

The New York Giants have signed on of the biggest names in the 2020 NFL Draft class, or have they?
CBS Sports transaction reported earlier this morning that Big Blue had inked former Michigan quarterback and undrafted free agent, Shea Patterson, to a deal.
The problem is, that doesn’t seem to be the case. Josh Henschke of the Michigan Insider on 247sports has since gone on record stating that the reports circulating of Patterson signing with the Giants are indeed “inaccurate.”
Matt Lombardo doubled down on that sentiment, saying that sources close to him have informed the New York Giants beat writer “that any reporting that the Giants have signed Michigan QB Shea Patterson is inaccurate.” He added that the notion that the team has done so is “not true.”
Patterson Failed to Live Up to Lofty Expectations
While there’s still an outside chance this deal can get done down the road, as of now it appears that you can add the Giants to the laundry list of teams distancing themselves from the former top quarterback recruit in the entire nation.
Of the 337 players to attend the NFL Combine this year, 336 of those players were either drafted or signed to UDFA deals. The lone exception? You guessed it, Patterson.
So where did it all go wrong for the former projected 1st-round pick?
Patterson arrived at Ole Miss out of high school with pristine projections. The Rebels notably burned a redshirt season on the quarterback with just three games left in the 2016 season. While there was moderate push back to the decision, the majority of folks believed that it was the right call. Why? Because Patterson was so good that he “wasn’t going to spend the next four years in college, anyway.”
Turns out that was very wrong. While some tweets from notable analysts reiterating the same hot take years ago have since vanished, there’s no denying that Patterson failed to live up to the abnormal hype surrounding him as an incoming freshman.
1st-Rounder to UDFA
Patterson didn’t only play four seasons of college football, he did it at two different stops. The QB transferred to Michigan following the 2017 season, where many believed he would finally tap into his true potential under head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Patterson showed promise in his first season with the Wolverines, tossing 22 touchdowns to 8 interceptions with a 64.6 completion percentage. Scouts weren’t completely sold on Patterson’s ability as a passer, but it was enough for many to project him as the third quarterback on draft boards entering his senior season, behind the likes of just Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert.
While Patterson’s 2019 TD-INT ratio was eerily similar to the year before (23-8), he took a significant step back in terms of accuracy, seeing his completion percentage drop to just 56.2.
Patterson is a tantalizing prospect whose swagger and grit have drawn numerous Johnny Manziel comparisons over the years. However, just like “Money” Manziel, Patterson appears to lack the size and consistent ability as a passer to succeed in the NFL at this time.
