NFL Schedule 2021: Eagles Play in Vegas, Host Tom Brady in Philly

Now that this year’s schedule is over and out, it’s time to look ahead to 2021. Keep movin’ forward, keep movin’ forward.

The Eagles were the recipients of four primetime games in 2020, including marquee matchups with Dallas and San Francisco under the lights. The most grueling part of the slate appears to be in late November when they get Seattle, Green Bay and New Orleans in consecutive weeks. That all remains to be seen. Looking ahead to 2021 … wow, the schedule pops like a vintage Dennis Rodman haircut.

By virtue of the NFL’s rotating divisional and conference format, Philadelphia gets the NFC South and AFC West divisions with contests against Andy Reid’s Chiefs and Tom Brady’s Buccaneers. Both of those drool-worthy matchups will take place at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles will host the following teams in Philly: Chiefs, Buccaneers, Giants, Cowboys, Redskins, Saints, Chargers and an NFC West team to be named later. The team will travel to play the Raiders, Falcons, Panthers, Cowboys, Redskins, Giants, Broncos and an NFC North team to be named later.

Common sense would assume a trip to Las Vegas to watch Eagles-Raiders will be tops on possible road trips for Philly fans, especially bachelor parties. Legal sports gambling (although it’s legal in Pennsylvania and New Jersey), plus an insane party nightlife makes that one a no-brainer. Denver could be a close second due to the great outdoors, craft beer scene and for the obvious “medical reasons.”

Buccaneers prime time games in 2019 without Tom Brady: 1 Buccaneers prime time games in 2020 with Tom Brady: 5 The TB12 effect. pic.twitter.com/ipn553Pxdi — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) May 8, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Tom Brady and Pewter Pirates, Andy Reid Back in Philly

Philly fans have a love-hate relationship with Tom Brady (mostly hate, right?) despite beating him in the Super Bowl. The former Patriots quarterback will be in Year 2 with the Buccaneers and the Linc should be loud with “F— Tom Brady” chants.

Brady’s decision to leave New England (or the Patriots’ decision to leave him) was shocking. But the 42-year-old inked a two-year, $50 million deal with the Buccaneers so he’ll be under center in 2021. Tickets will sell out fast.

Eagles fans at WWE event start in Philly “F*ck Tom Brady” chant pic.twitter.com/e14mTuexeR — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 28, 2018

Meanwhile, Andy Reid will return to the scene of the crime for the first time since 2013 when Big Red’s Chiefs beat Chip Kelly’s Eagles 26-16. Prior to that, Reid had spent 14 seasons patrolling the Eagles sideline and took the franchise to five conference championship games and one Super Bowl.

He remains the franchise’s all-time winningest coach with a record of 130-93-1. Even if a small majority of the fan base won’t forgive him for not winning a Super Bowl in Philly. The Chiefs also boast all-world quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Start checking StubHub now.

“I loved my time in Philadelphia,” Reid said last year, via CBS Sports. “We were so close so many times and my heart went out to those guys.”

So happy for my guy. Well deserved for the @Chiefs. Now give him the credit he deserves. First Class coach, friend & dad. pic.twitter.com/GRGR28FgeV — Donovan McNabb (@donovanjmcnabb) February 3, 2020

Party in Las Vegas, Evaluating the Broncos WRs

There are ample opportunities for great road trips for Eagles fans in 2021. Charlotte and Atlanta are both fun (and warm) towns to visit in winter, plus the football teams are usually playoff-caliber.

The Falcons were in the Super Bowl in 2017 and Philly native Matt Ryan remains their starting quarterback, while the Panthers are just four years removed from a Super Bowl appearance. Their new head coach, Matt Rhule, also coached for four years at Temple University. (He’s already stealing Philly people, too).

The #Panthers are hiring #Eagles national scout Pat Stewart as the new director of player personnel, I’m told. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 8, 2020

OK. Let’s talk about Las Vegas. No matter what time of year the schedule-makers choose for this one, it’s going to be bananas. For starters, Raiders coach Jon Gruden spent three seasons in Philadelphia as an offensive coordinator (1995-97) and GM Mike Mayock is a Philly guy.

The Raiders also used their first-round pick on Henry Ruggs III, the fleet-footed receiver heavily linked to the Eagles. Now put all that background in the bubbler that is Las Vegas. There are going to be so many Eagles fans at this game that they may need to dye the Bellagio fountains green.

Frank Caliendo is better at being Jon Gruden than Jon Gruden is at being Jon Gruden pic.twitter.com/EUZXwrF5CI — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 21, 2019

Then there is Denver, another popular tourist destination with direct flights from Philly. The game will be a homecoming of sorts for Eagles safety Will Parks, the Philly native who spent his first four NFL seasons with the Broncos.

The Broncos also drafted two receivers in 2020 — Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler — that were reportedly high on the Eagles’ draft board. With one year under their belts by the time this contest rolls around, it could be a good measuring stick for how the Jalen Reagor pick shook out. If he’s a bust, well, Denver has medical marijuana.

Brian Dawkins channels Superman as he tries to sack Jason Campbell during a 2011 Broncos-Raiders game: pic.twitter.com/OT8OdiCV — SI Vault (@si_vault) April 24, 2012

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Browns Top Pick Jedrick Wills Reveals New Jersey Number