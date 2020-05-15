Seahawks’ Quinton Dunbar Breaks Silence on Accusations

New Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar broke his silence after the Miramar police department released a statement announcing they had issued an arrest warrant for his potential involvement in a robbery. Fox Sports 640’s Andy Slater reported that Dunbar has letters from the victims noting that the corner was not involved in the crime.

“JUST IN: Seahawks CB Quinton Dunbar, accused of armed robbery, has letters from the alleged victims saying he was not involved. I can’t believe Miramar PD did a virtual touchdown dance without investigating further,’ his attorney Michael Grieco tells me,'” Slater tweeted.

The police report does have conflicting eye witness accounts over whether Dunbar was armed. The police’s statement also tagged both the Giants and Seahawks on Twitter, which is a rarity for authorities to do in such a serious legal matter.

Dunbar Has Not Turned Himself in to Authorities

Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker was also named in the police report. The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta reported that neither Dunbar or DeAndre Baker had turned themselves in to police.

“Neither Dunbar nor Baker has yet to turn himself in. Miramar police stating same about each player — there will be a reasonable amount of time for them to do so before other steps will be taken. But no set definition yet to ‘reasonable amount of time,”’ Condotta explained on Twitter.

The Miramar police statement noted that Dunbar’s warrant was related to four counts of armed robbery.

“A warrant to arrest has been issued for Deandre Baker, of the @Giants (four counts of Armed Robbery with a Firearm and four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.) Quinton Dunbar of the @Seahawks also has a warrant to arrest for four counts of Armed Robbery with a Firearm. Charges stem from an incident that occurred on May 13, 2020 in Miramar,” Miramar police department tweeted.

Dunbar’s Attorney Claims to Have 5 Sworn Statements From Witnesses

Dunbar’s attorney Michael Grieco told the Miami Herald that he has five sworn statements from witnesses that note the Seahawks corner is innocent. Grieco also criticized the Miramar police department for “celebrating” the potential arrest of a celebrity.

“All of the affidavits indicate my client is innocent,” Greico told the Miami Herald. “…I have never in my career seen a police department so excited about arresting a celebrity.”

The Seahawks acquired Dunbar via a trade with the Redskins in arguably their biggest move of the offseason. After the trade, Dunbar was expected to play a key role as the Seahawks starting cornerback on the opposite side of the field as Shaquill Griffin. ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe reported that the Miramar police are “still insisting” that Dunbar turn himself in.

“Just spoke with Seahawks CB Quinton Dunbar’s attorney, Michael Grieco, who says he has sworn affidavits from 5 witnesses that say Dunbar was not involved in the alleged armed robbery this week. Grieco says Miramar PD is still insisting that Dunbar turn himself in. More coming,” Wolfe explained on Twitter.

So far, Dunbar is making a strong statement through his attorney that he was not involved in the incident at the party. Condotta reported that the police warrant still stands noting they have sworn statements from four witnesses.

“Mirarmar PD public information officer Tania Rues tells the Seattle Times that the warrant for Quinton Dunbar stands. Says they welcome new information but they have sworn statements from four victims stating their view of the incident,” Condotta tweeted.