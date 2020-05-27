Raiders’ Derek Carr Holds Practice With Several Key Teammates [WATCH]

Though this year’s OTAs are no longer happening, some players for the Las Vegas Raiders are still hard at work. Quarterback Derek Carr moved to Las Vegas early and has been seen working out with wide receiver Zay Jones for the last several weeks. He’s now been able to get some more teammates out there to run some routes for him.

Based on a recent video Carr posted, he’s got Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow, Alec Ingold, Jones and a few others to play with.

Derek Carr Throwing |Episode 4| Derek CarrFor all you Raider fans, get some behind the scenes clips of my training with receivers. Can't wait for the season to start! Go RAIDERS! Let's GO! 2020-05-26T04:29:24Z

Carr has always been a workhorse and it’s a very promising sign that he’s been able to get several teammates to workout with him. The Raiders have a lot of young players on their roster and they need practice. Hopefully, Carr can get first-round pick Henry Ruggs out to Las Vegas soon.

Carr Is the Unquestioned Leader of the Team

Despite surviving another offseason filled with quarterback rumors, some have suggested that it’s just a matter of time before Marcus Mariota takes over for him. There’s no evidence that’s going to happen and even Mariota has stated that the Raiders are Carr’s team.

Carr gathering many of his teammates to practice during the lockdown is a testament to his leadership. There’s virtually no shot he’s not the starting quarterback for the team in 2020. The Raiders have surrounded him with his best supporting cast in years and there’s no reason not to at least give him a shot. The team has the tools to field one of the strongest offenses in the NFL. It’ll be up to Carr and Jon Gruden to make sure the team lives up to their potential.

What to Expect From Carr in 2020?

Carr could be in for a banner year in 2020. Last season, he passed Ken Stabler for the most passing yards in Raider history. He only needs eight passing touchdowns to pass the Hall of Famer. He should be able to do that within the first few games of the season. That would make Carr the most prolific passer in team history and no matter what happens after the season, he’d be sitting at the top of the Raiders record books for at least several more years.

However, nobody cares about those types of stats if games aren’t being won. Carr is currently the fourth winningest quarterback in franchise history while easily being the man with the most losses. If he wants to win over the media and the rest of the fan base, he needs to start winning games. He’s only had one winning season since joining the team. No, it’s not entirely his fault the Raiders haven’t been winning, but he’s now got the tools at his disposal to get the team over the hump. If he can get Las Vegas to the playoffs in 2020, it’s hard to imagine many will be calling for his job this offseason.

