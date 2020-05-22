Raiders Among Best Trade Fits for All-Pro Safety

Based on how things have gone for Jamal Adams and the New York Jets over the last year, it seems like the All-Pro safety’s future won’t be in the Big Apple. Despite easily being the team’s best first-round pick since they selected Darrelle Revis in 2007, they don’t seem very keen on locking him up long term. Adams has a big personality and he’s obviously wanting to get a massive payday. It doesn’t appear like it’s a foregone conclusion that the Jets will give him what he wants.

According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, New York is going to try and keep him, but he’s garnering a ton of trade interest:

The Jets remain intent on signing Adams, 24, to an extension and have no desire to trade him, a source said. Adams is said to be open to a trade if his contract demands aren’t met. More than half the teams in the league have reached out to the Jets to express interest, according to a source.

A talent like Adams rarely hits the market. The Jets will be bombarded with calls from other teams if there’s any chance he’s available.

Raiders Would Be Strong Fit for Adams

If there’s a team that could use a big-time playmaker like Adams, it’s the Las Vegas Raiders. They did add Damarious Randall and Jeff Heath this offseason, but neither guy is anywhere close to how skilled Adams is. The need at the position is definitely real. Putting him in the defensive backfield with Johnathan Abram would potentially give the Raiders the best safety duo in the NFL.

Adams’ personality would also be a good fit for Jon Gruden. The veteran coach loves players with swagger and Adams has that for days. What’s also exciting about the safety is that he’s only 24 years old. He’s got plenty of Pro Bowl years left in the tank. Heath is more of an impact player on special teams and Randall is only signed for one season. The Raiders need to start thinking about the future of the position and there’s arguably no safety better in the NFL than Adams.

Adam Won’t Come Cheap

As is the problem with any trade, Adams will not come cheaply. According to Michael Irvin, the Jets are asking for a first and third-round pick for the All-Pro. That’s a steep price for a player who is looking for a new contract. If he was willing to play out the last two years of his rookie deal, then he’d definitely be worth a first and a third. However, he’s going to want a pretty penny if he’s traded.

The highest-paid safety in the NFL right now is Eddie Jackson with the Chicago Bears at $14.6 million a year. Adams will likely want more than $15 million a year. The Raiders could probably make the cap space work in order to add him, but it remains to be seen if they’d be willing to. Adams might be worth the money because he’d immediately help take the team’s defense to another level. He’d fit one of their biggest needs and also bring an edge to the defense. The Raiders should at least get on the phone with the Jets.

