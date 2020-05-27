Analyst Puts Pressure on Ravens Top Rookie to Perform in 2020

The Baltimore Ravens had what most believe is one of the best NFL Drafts in 2020, but soon, that notion will be put to the test when players get back on the field in a few months time.

When that happens, all of the team’s rookie players will be facing the heat, but some might be seen as more under pressure than others. In terms of Baltimore, that’s the case according to Jeffri Chadiha of NFL.com. In a new piece, Chadiha named some of the rookies facing the most pressure this coming season to perform.

Chadiha wrote:

“Baltimore’s decision to select Dobbins in the second round made plenty of sense. Yes, the Ravens set a league record for single-season rushing yards in 2019 and still have Pro Bowl back Mark Ingram. However, Ingram turns 31 in December and the calf injury he sustained late last season was a major factor in the team’s playoff implosion after a 14-2 regular season. Simply put, Baltimore’s explosive offense wasn’t the same without him at full strength. Now the Ravens add Dobbins to the mix, which should be downright scary. Anybody who watched Ohio State on a regular basis had to see that Dobbins is a legitimate beast in the backfield. He feasted on read options with the Buckeyes, so much so that he ran for 4,459 yards and scored 38 rushing touchdowns in three seasons. It’s important to note here that no team in the NFL ran more runs off read options than the Ravens did last season. Dobbins can catch, as well. He was a dangerous receiver coming out of the backfield and he looked comfortable running routes when asked to line up out wide. Dobbins also allows the Ravens to ease some of the pressure on quarterback Lamar Jackson, the league’s reigning MVP. Jackson had 176 rushing attempts in 2019 and opponents sacked him 23 times. To put that into perspective, he carried the ball more than New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara and he was was tackled nearly as often as Ingram (who finished the year with 202 rushing attempts). It’s safe to say Jackson isn’t going to become a pocket passer this fall. However, it wouldn’t be a bad thing to let someone like Dobbins to ease the QB’s burden and take more of the punishment. If Dobbins can do that — and serve as insurance for Ingram down the stretch — the Ravens are in a far better position to finish this season on a much higher note than last year’s.”

Depth in the backfield seemed to be the biggest issue that slowed down the Ravens last year, so it’s important for the team to keep their players healthy and rolling along in 2020. Dobbins, theoretically, will help them do just that showing up on the scene.

The important thing for Dobbins is staying healthy and engaged. His transition to the league will be very important for the Ravens.

Ravens Rated Best Fit For J.K. Dobbins

Looking below the surface after the draft, most see the Ravens as the overwhelming top fit for Dobbins. Recently, NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks put together a list of the top player fits from the 2020 draft, and when it came to Dobbins and the Ravens, the pairing was on the list. No. 3 on the list, to be more specific.

Brooks wrote:

“Despite fielding the NFL’s top-ranked rushing attack with Mark Ingram and Gus Edwards thriving behind dual-threat QB Lamar Jackson, the Ravens upgraded their RB1 spot with the addition of Dobbins. The 5-foot-9, 209-pounder is a dynamic runner with outstanding vision, balance and body control. He rushed for 2,000-plus yards during his final season at Ohio State while exhibiting the strength, stamina and endurance to carry the load as a workhorse runner. With Ravens’ runners averaging 5.09 yards per carry in Jackson’s 22 career starts, Dobbins could play at a Pro Bowl level as a rookie in a read-option offense that routinely gashes defenses lacking discipline at the point of attack.”

It’s safe to say that Dobbins could only make the Baltimore rushing attack more feared in the end next season, which would be huge and it’s a reason the fit is so good.

J.K. Dobbins Shared Excitement Joining Ravens

Once Dobbins came off the board, it was easy to see why he was so excited. He gets to join an exciting Ravens offense with Lamar Jackson and company. It’s something that had the former Buckeye laughing he was so excited. Additionally, he said he planned on giving the Ravens everything he’s got.

Haha lets get to work… ravens flock… Baltimore… ima give you everything I got 💜 — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) April 25, 2020

Dobbins also threw up a “Big Truzz” reference, showing exactly why he fits so perfectly with the Ravens already and their great culture.

Also… BIG TRUZZ!!! — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) April 25, 2020

Obviously, the Ravens know just what they’re getting with Dobbins, but the runner clearly knows what a great opportunity and perfect fit he is heading to in the NFL.

J.K. Dobbins Stats

While playing for the Buckeyes, Dobbins was a big game player as well as a game breaker. He was a first team All Big Ten player as well as a first team All-American in 2019. Statistically speaking, he was one of the most successful running backs the Buckeyes have ever had. In a 3 year career, Dobbins put up 4,459 rushing yards as well as 645 receiving yards. Dobbins also scored 38 touchdowns on the ground to go with 5 in the air. Truthfully, he was a very dangerous player given his breakaway speed in the open field and ability to catch the ball as well as run in between the tackles.

When he gets to the Ravens, Dobbins could be expected to do all of this and more. He’ll be under pressure to perform in a big way this coming season.

READ NEXT: Ravens Young Star Projected for ‘Another Level’ During 2020