Sergiño Dest Fuels Rumors of Possible Barcelona Transfer

Ajax right-back Sergino Dest has fuelled speculation he could be set to move to Barcelona in the summer transfer window with his latest social media activity.

The 19-year-old took to Instagram Stories on Saturday armed with a set of hair clippers while wearing a Barcelona tracksuit. ESPN’s Moises Llorens shared the photo on Twitter:

Sergiño Dest parece que lo tiene claro… pic.twitter.com/ThCDqrT1mD — moisESPN (@moillorens) May 23, 2020

Dest’s picture comes amid rumors Barcelona want to bring in the right-back this summer. His agent, Joes Blakborn, told Voetbal International that the Catalan giants are keen on the teenager.

“It [interest from Barcelona] is not yet concrete. They have not officially reported to me or Ajax. However, information has been provided in the past. Sergino is one of the full-backs in Europe that they are following. He is an option should Nelson Semedo leave. But I think Sergino is an option for more clubs.”

Dest came through the ranks at Ajax and made his first-team debut in 2019. He enjoyed a strong campaign in 2019-20, featuring 30 times in all competitions before the Eredivisie campaign was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dest to Replace Semedo at Barcelona?

Barcelona have had issues at right-back in recent seasons and are still searching for the perfect replacement for Dani Alves who left in 2016. Sergi Roberto and Nelson Semedo have shared the job over the last two campaigns but neither player has yet been able to make the position their own.

Semedo signed for Barcelona from Benfica in 2017 but is already being linked with an exit. Mundo Deportivo reported on Saturday he is closing in on a move to Manchester City and is also wanted by four other major European teams.

The Portugal international’s current deal at the Camp Nou expires in 2022, but he has put contract talks on hold after failing to reach agreement with Barca, according to Luis F. Rojo at Marca.

Dest Is Ajax’s Latest Breakout Star

Ajax are well-known for producing exciting young talent and Dest appears to be following in some very famous footsteps. The right-back has been named Ajax Talent of the Year, an award that has previously been claimed by Matthjis de Light, Christian Eriksen and Toby Alderweireld.

Ajax Talent of the Year ➤ Sergiño Dest! ✨#ForTheFuture — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) May 15, 2020

Dest is the first American to win the award but it’s not the first trophy he’s picked up this season either. The youngster was voted U.S. Soccer’s Young Male Player of the Year for 2019 back in December.

Two of our best and brightest ⭐️💪 Congrats to Sergiño Dest and @b_pinto9, our 2019 Young Male and Female Players of the Year! — U.S. Soccer YNT (@USYNT) December 16, 2019

Dest clearly has a very bright future ahead of him which may not have gone unnoticed at Barcelona, while Bayern Munich are also said to be keen on the teenager. Blakborn added that Bayern: “still want to take over Sergino from Ajax, But at the moment both parties are still far apart. We can’t do anything with that and are in the waiting room for that matter.”

