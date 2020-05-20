The Match II Champions for Charity: Tiger, Phil, Manning & Brady Odds & Pick to Win

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are going to run it again, but this time they’re bringing some help from the ranks of the NFL. Tom Brady will pair up with Phil while Peyton Manning will be joining forces with Tiger on May 24 at the Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida in what has been dubbed “The Match II: Champions for Charity.”

The match will air on TNT beginning at 2 p.m. ET and will culminate with a $10 million donation to benefit COVID-19 relief. While this exhibition is generating a lot of money for a good cause, sportsbooks around the country have put out odds for the match as well as a few props, so you might be able to generate a little dough for your own pocket in the process.

The Format

When these four superstars tee it up on Sunday they’ll be playing in 2-man teams, Tiger and Peyton vs. Phil and Brady. The front nine will consist of the teams playing best ball where each player plays their own ball and the best score of the two will count for the team score. Once they make the turn, the format will shift to a modified alternate shot. All four players will tee off each hole, then the team will be able to select which drive to take and play alternate shot from there to complete each hole.

There will also be some fun wrinkles as they make their way around the course such as the 5th hole being the “one club challenge” where each player will have to choose one club from their bag to play the entire hole. Regardless of the wagering, it’s going to make for a very entertaining watch.

Follow the Heavy on Winners Facebook page for the latest breaking news, picks and content!

How to Bet The Match II: Champions for Charity

Oddsmakers have set Tiger and Peyton as the favorites at -200 while Phil and Brady are +175 to win. Tiger is the greatest golfer to ever walk to earth, but Phil can obviously hold his own as he proved in the first installment of “The Match” in November 2018 when he took down Tiger at Shadow Creek in Nevada to win a smooth $9 million. When it comes to their amateur partners, it’s generally thought that Manning may hold a slight edge over Brady. Estimates are that Manning is a 6 handicap while Brady clocks in at an 8.

The main thing to remember when it comes to making a bet is that none of these guys have been playing much golf in the last two months and due to the format, just about anything could happen. At the end of the day, it’s an exhibition that’s made for TV and raising money for a great cause. It’s not the U.S. Open. Also, trying to predict what amateur players will do in an alternate shot format is basically just throwing darts. For those reasons, we see a match like this as essentially a coin-flip, so why not take the team that’s going to get you paid should they win? Phil and Brady at +175 is where all the value lies.

Pick: Mickelson/Brady +175

*Odds provided by William Hill as of 5/20/20

READ NEXT: An Early Look at NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds