UFC Fight Night Results: Mackenzie Dern’s Historic Sub and Every Finish [WATCH]

The UFC’s return to Las Vegas featured six finishes in 11 fights. Here is every one of them including the history-making submission from Mackenzie Dern.

Chris Gutierrez Makes History

In the first fight of the night, Gutierrez did a number on Vince Morales’ legs. Gutierrez launched an all-out assault on Morales’ legs with left and right kicks. The strikes buckled Morales several times before referee Jason Herzog called an end to the fight.

Here is a look at the finish in the second round:

Morales goes down and @CGutierrezMMA earns the 10th TKO victory by leg kicks in UFC history 🦵 #UFCVegas pic.twitter.com/MnxqIx3PxX — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 30, 2020

It may not look like Gutierrez did much damage in this video, but take a look at the strike statistics to put things into proper perspective:

Looking at the striking stats for Gutierrez against Morales…. Head: 11/25

Body: 1/2

Leg: 20/24 pic.twitter.com/t34dVlO73R — Jason Floyd (@Jason_Floyd) May 30, 2020

Casey Kenney Stuns and Taps Louis Smolka

In the first round, Smolka came out hellbent on throwing a ton of body shots to weaken Casey Kenney. Unfortunately for Smolka, Kenney had the proper counters.

Kenney landed a series of powerful combinations as Smolka tried to engage. Kenney hurt Smolka with a right hand that caused a stumble. Sensing the opportunity to secure the finish, Kenney attacked Smolka’s neck and ultimately secured the submission with a one-arm guillotine.

The prop bet of Casey Kenney to win by submission was +600 pic.twitter.com/huZNRoV64E — Jason Floyd (@Jason_Floyd) May 30, 2020

Brandon Royval Submits Tim Elliott

After coming out with a furious grappling initiative in the first round, Elliott gassed out, and the resilient Royval took advantage.

Elliott’s shots and strength were clearly compromised in the second round, and even at the end of the first. Royval was poised and secured top position to lock in the arm-triangle choke.

Welcome to the UFC, @brandonroyval 👋 #UFCVegas The debutant submitted Tim Elliott in the second round. pic.twitter.com/UKTUrnFUYz — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 30, 2020

This fight was Royval’s UFC debut. He’d hoped to earn a bonus, but doubted his chances after what he called a bad performance. Still, he did well against a UFC veteran.

Jamahal Hill Stops Klidson Abreu

After being taken down six times in a win over Darko Stosic in his last fight, Hill was determined not to allow himself to get back into that situation.

Hill dropped Abreu in the opening moments of the fight. Abreu got back to his feet, but a minute later, Hill landed a nasty knee to the midsection and followed up with strikes.

Hill remains undefeated and is looking more like a light heavyweight title contender with every fight.

Mackenzie Dern Makes More History

Before Saturday night, no woman had ever secured a leg submission victory in the UFC. Mackenzie Dern cracked that code with a masterful attack on a game and aggressive Hannah Cifers.

The latter came out looking to bang, and she showed some strength in the clinch. Unfortunately for Cifers, she got taken down a few minutes into the first round, and Dern used his world-class Jiu-Jitsu skills to grab the right leg. Dern locked in the submission and Cifers was forced to tap out.

Letting @MackenzieDern grab a hold of your leg will typically not end well 🦵 #UFCVegas pic.twitter.com/c62HfLBZG2 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 31, 2020

Dern is just two fights into her return after giving birth to her first child, and she’s looking like someone who could have championship aspirations.

Roberts Chokes Out Weaver

In a battle that had some bad blood and plenty of in-Octagon trash talk, Roosevelt Roberts showed why he’s one of the most promising lightweights in the UFC.

He completely outclassed Brok Weaver in the stand-up exchanges and used this edge to get to the ground where he submitted Weaver with a rear-naked choke.

IT'S DONE. Roberts squashes the beef w/ a RD 2 RNC! 💪 📺 Keep watching on @ESPN and ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/Fs9eFF1qcr — UFC (@ufc) May 31, 2020

Weaver was the only fighter to miss weight for the event, and Roberts seemed to take umbrage with his opponent’s lack of professionalism and pre-fight trash talk.

It was an interesting night of fights that ended with Gilbert Burns’ lopsided win over Tyron Woodley in the main event. It wasn’t a finish, but it might as well had been.

Burns dominated from wire to wire and has positioned himself for a title shot.