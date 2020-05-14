Von Miller Sounds off on Whether Broncos Can Stop Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes

Denver Broncos pass rusher Von Miller has plenty of successes to his name, but even he can admit when the opposition might have a major advantage. In an interview with The Washington Post’s Kent Babb published Wednesday, the 9-year veteran was brutally honest as to whether the new and improved Broncos can compete against the likes of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Babb inquires: On a football note, your team is in the AFC West and has the pleasure of facing the Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes twice a year. How in the world do you stop that guy?

To which the 31-year-old answers: “Can’t. We’ve just got to score points. If we’re able to get off the field — you can hold them to a third down here and there, but that’s on our offense. We’ve got to score on offense because you cannot — it’s not smart to go into the game and say we’re going to hold Patrick Mahomes to no points.”

Despite putting on a clinic against the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50, earning the coveted MVP award in the process, Miller is well aware of the many improvements his side must undergo if they have any chance of defeating their AFC West rival this fall.

Miller on Coronavirus Recovery

Although he’s certainly not the only athlete to test positive for the novel coronavirus, Miller was the first NFL players to contract the disease. Speaking with Babb, the Texas A&M product was brutally honest about the more difficult parts of his road to recovery.

“Not being able to breathe. I got asthma, but it was past the asthma attack — like my lungs were constricting. My asthma nebulizer helped, but it still didn’t feel like it was supposed to. That was the most frightening part. Just going to sleep knowing that my oxygen level could drop and I could wake up and have to go to the hospital.

“You can’t really taste. You can’t really smell. That in turn kind of messes with your appetite, so you’re not really eating like you’re supposed to. The first four, five days I was honestly nervous. I wouldn’t say that I thought I was going to die or anything like that, but it did cross my mind a little bit.”

Thankfully, the eight-time Pro Bowler has since recovered and as a result, can provide 580,000 meals for families in need through his initiative Von Sacks COVID.

“I just want to do as much as I can to spread awareness,” Miller continued. “To be honest, whenever this virus started, I was trying to stay out the way. I was trying to stay home, stay out the way and wait this thing out. I ended up getting the virus at home. That’s when it really hit me, like, just staying low and social distancing ain’t enough. I’ve got to do my part.”

How Miller Is Keeping Busy During Quarantine

Outside of bettering the lives of families and getting back in shape, Miller is making time for another hobby of is: DJing.

“I’ve been trying to use this time to really step my game up and get some big-time gigs when everything is open,” he said to Babbs.

Huge thanks to the one and only DJ VON for hooking us up with the tunes tonight! 🤪👍@VonMiller | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/9vofgmnnmK — Texas A&M Athletics (@12thMan) May 7, 2020

Looks like Miller is on his way to capturing the hearts of Broncos fans through music, too.

