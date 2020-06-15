15 Best Skimboards

Summer is here, and now is the perfect time to buy a brand new skimboard. Nothing quite compares to the freedom of sliding across the shore towards the surf on a skimboard. Whether you’re new to the sport and just looking for a fun beach activity or you’ve been riding for years, this buyer’s guide will help you select the perfect skimboard for your skill level. When selecting a skimboard for your skill level, consider whether you plan on skimming into waves or riding on flat ground, this will help you choose a material and narrow down the board’s shape.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $204.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $169.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $208.76 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $245.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $207.98 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $249.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $69.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $69.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $38.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $64.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $179.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $229.96 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $107.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $228.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $354.90 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. 42″ Green Wave Zone SE Carbon & Fiberglass Skimboard for Beginners & Kids Up to 130 lbs – Complete with Traction Deck Grip – Travel Bag OptionPrice: $204.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Beginner friendly
- Durable Construction
- Comes with traction
- High Price
- Meant for smaller riders
- Lacks a high performance rocker
-
The Wave Zone SE Skimboard is one of the brand’s most popular models. This Wave Zone Skimboard is designed to have ample control and float to help riders advance rapidly through different maneuvers. This particular Wave Zone Skimboards size and model is meant to hold riders up to 140lbs. The board features a classic streamlined shape and is made with premium materials that guarantee durability without sacrificing speed. The Wave Zone SE Skimboard can be purchased alone, or with added traction, so you can ride wax free.
Find more Green Wave Zone SE Carbon & Fiberglass Skimboard information and reviews here.
-
2. KONA SURF CO. Torpedo Epoxy Skimboard for Kids and AdultsPrice: $169.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great for beginners
- Sizes available for all body types
- EPS foam core with epoxy resign
- Lacks a high performance rocker
- More expensive than other beginner models
- Not meant for features or surface tricks
Beginners rejoice, Kona Surf Co has created a model suited for beginners of all ages and sizes. The Torpedo Skimboard series comes in three different sizes 45″, 49″, and 56″, so riders of all shapes and sizes are sure to find the perfect fit. The Torpedo Skimbaord by Kona Surf Co is hand shaped out of an EPS foam core with Epoxy resign for added durability. The Torpedo Skimboard series by Kona Surf Co offers a capable beginner-friendly craft for those who want to ride both flatland/ shorelines and skim into waves. Ditch your fellow sunbathers and spend your beach days on your feet sliding across the sand and catching waves on the Kona Surf Co Torpedo!
Find more KONA SURF CO. Torpedo Epoxy Skimboard information and reviews here.
-
3. DB Skimboards Standard Proto SkimboardPrice: $208.76Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Affordable
- Beginner friendly
- Reduced swing weight
- Not meant for wave riding
- Wooden core not completely EPS/ fiberglass
- Lacks perfromance rocker
DB Skimboards has done it again with another high performing flatlands model, the Standard Proto Skimboard. Despite being one of the most popular boards in the DB skimboards lineup, the DB Proto Standard remains affordable and is a great entry-level board for learning tricks. The Standard Proto features a bi-directional shape that reduces the boards swing weight at the tip and tail, which makes it easier to perform tricks like shuvits. This board has plenty of pop and flex and is designed for flatland riding, rather than wave riding. If you’re looking to get into skimboarding this summer, the Standard Proto Skimboard is a great flatland option.
Find more DB Skimboards Standard Proto Skimboard information and reviews here.
-
4. Exile Medium SuperG SkimboardPrice: $245.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High performance construction
- Designed from other high performace Exile models
- Designed for wave riding
- Expensive compared to other kid boards
- Meant for riders 140lbs & under
- Not a beginner model
The Super G Skimboard from Exile Skimboards is not your average kid’s skimboard. The Super G Skimbaord comes from one of the most reliable names in high-performance skimboards, Exile Skimboards. Additionally, the Super G Skiboard is constructed with the same high-performance, durable materials, and techniques as every other model in the Exile Skimboards lineup. A unique feature of the Super G model is that every skimboard’s color and design differ slightly in some way, making each board visually unique. Unlike other grom boards (kid boards) The Exile Super G is designed for high-performance wave riding maneuvers, not just surface riding.
Find more Exile Medium SuperG Skimboard information and reviews here.
-
5. DB Skimboards Standard Streamline SkimboardPrice: $207.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Beginner friendly
- Rounded nose and tail are great fro flatland manuevers
- Affordable
- Not designed for wave riding
- Not entirely fiberglass/ foam construction
- Lacks the high performance features of other models
- The DB Skimboards Standard Streamline Skimboard is an ideal entry-level, performance skimboard for beginners and first-timers. As the most affordable skimboard in the DB Skimboards lineup, the Standard Streamline finds the balance between beginner-friendly and high-performance. Constructed with durable HPL top and bottom sheets and a 100% Maple core, the Standard Streamline Skimboard will last multiple seasons. The shape and design of the Standard Streamline were inspired by the American Northwest beaches and holds true to the DB Skimboard’s mission, which is to create the world’s best flatland skimboards. If you’re looking for a dependable, performance skimboard for your summer beach days, The DB Skimboards Standard Streamline Skimboard is the right board for you.
Find more DB Skimboards Standard Streamline Skimboard information and reviews here.
-
6. Slapfish Skimboards – Fiberglass & Carbon – Riders up to 200 lbs – 48″ with Traction Deck Grip – Kids & Adults – 4 ColorsPrice: $249.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Durable Construction
- Professionally installed traction
- Good in a variety of conditions
- High Price
- Not a well known brand
- Some boards are reported to come with cosmetic blemishes
- Slapfish Skimboards makes durable models with high-performance features that are still great entry-level boards for summer beachgoers who are interested in taking up skateboarding. With a slight tail and nose rocker, riders can enter waves cleanly without worrying about burying a rail. These skimboards have the option to be purchased with professionally installed traction. Slapfish traction is a “closed cell, fully sealed EVA grip secured with a 3M waterproof adhesive.” This Slapfish skimboard is made of carbon-reinforced fiberglass with double reinforced rails and a lightweight poly PVC foam core. This board glides on flatlands and can skim effortlessly into waves.
Find more Slapfish Skimboards - Fiberglass & Carbon information and reviews here.
-
7. BPS ‘Gator’ Skimboards with Colored EVA Grip Pad and High Gloss Clear Coat | Wooden Skim Board with Grip Pad for Kids and Adults | Choose from 3 Sizes and Traction Pad ColorPros:
Cons:
- Affordable
- Durable wooden construction
- Great beginner board
- Not a high performanc board
- Suited for small riders
- Wood construction vs. fiberglass
The BPS Gator Skimboard is a versatile wave sliding craft wrapped in a bargain-priced shell. For new riders who want to save money, there is not a better board out there. The Gator Skimboard features a slight nose rocker for increased maneuverability. The plywood skimboard features a heavy gloss coating that adds durability and prevents water damage and breakage. The BPS Gator also features a GAtor Grip layer of EVA foam, so you can ride the board completely wax-free. The BPS Gator Skimboard is intended for riders 80-150lbs and will serve as an excellent beginner board that is perfect for flatland riding during hot summer days.
Find more BPS 'Gator' Skimboards information and reviews here.
-
8. KONA SURF CO. Blaster Wood Skimboard for Kids and AdultsPros:
Cons:
- Affordable
- Beginner Friendly
- Foam Deck
- Beginner board
- Designd for smaller riders
- Not as high quality as a fiberglass board
The Blaster Skimboard from Kona Surf is an affordable, lightweight skimboard designed with beginner riders in mind. This skimboard has a slick wooden bottom that offers smooth, long rides. The top deck of the board is coated in soft, comfortable foam in a crocodile grip pattern to assist with traction. The Blaster Skimboard from Kona Surf Co is constructed with durable poplar wood and is coated with a thick varnish and layered with an IXPE foam deck. If you’re looking for an affordable way to brighten your beach days this summer, look no further than the Kona Surf Co Blaster Skimboard.
Find more KONA SURF CO. Blaster Wood Skimboard information and reviews here.
-
9. Waveline Neon Wooden SkimboardPrice: $38.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Beginner
- Affordable
- Durable Construction
- Meant for kids
- Not meant for wave riding
- Lacks high performance construction
The Waveline Neon Wooden Skimboard model is the ideal model for beginners to ride shorelines and flatlands while learning the basics of skimboarding. With a price that’s hard to beat, the Waveline stands as one of the most affordable skimboards on the market. The Waveline Skimboard is guaranteed to slide long distances across the shore and will carry its riders into small surf perfect for learning maneuvers. The Waveline Neon Wooden Skimboard is constructed with durable wood that is made to last multiple seasons. If you’re looking for a fun, affordable skimboard to bring with you to family beach days, Waveline Neon Wooden Skimboard is just right.
Find more Victoria Skimboards Woody information and reviews here.
-
10. BPS ‘Shaka’ Skimboards with Colored EVA Grip Pad and High Gloss Clear Coat | Wooden Skim Board with Grip Pad for Kids and Adults | Choose from 3 Sizes and Traction Pad ColorPrice: $64.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Nose rocker for increased manueverability
- Built in grip
- Affordable
- Wooden construction vs. Fiberglass
- Meant for beginners
- Lacks high performance features
Like the BPS Gator Skimboard, The BPS Shaka Skimboard features a slight nose rocker that adds increased maneuverability and performance to this beginner-friendly model. Constructed with durable plywood and a high gloss coating that helps protect the wood from water damage and breakage, the BPS Shaka Skimbaord should last multiple seasons. This skimboard features built-in grip pads of EVA foam organized in a dot pattern, allowing riders to use the board without wax. If you’re looking for an affordable addition to your beach gear that is sure to liven up those long summer days at the beach, consider purchasing the BPS Shaka Skimboard.
Find more BPS 'Shaka' Skimboards information and reviews here.
-
11. DB Skimboards Flex Streamline Skimboard Green/Black SmallPrice: $179.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Increased flex
- Great for features
- Durable construction
- High price
- Not meant for wave riding
- Better foor flatlands and features
Unlike DB’s standard skimboard line, DB Flex Skimboards are constructed with a flexy 3-ply hard rock maple core. The 3-ply construction offers more flex for riders at the top end of the board’s weight limit but will feel stiffer for riders at the bottom of the board’s weight limit. This skimboard is laminated using a watertight bonding agent and encased with HPL top and bottom surfaces to create an optimal sliding surface. This board slides great over sand, rails, boxes, logs, and anything else you may encounter. If you’re looking for a performance skimboard for flatlands and features, consider the DB Skimboards Flex Streamline Skimboard.
Find more DB Skimboards Flex Streamline Skimboard Green/Black Small information and reviews here.
-
12. Zap Fish Skimboard 47X20.25″ Swallow TailPrice: $229.96Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great for learning to wave ride
- Lots of volume and down the line speed
- Durable Construction
- High Price
- Meant for wave riding not flatland riding
- Not a kid board
The Fish Skimboard by Zap Skimboards is a great board for those looking to begin wave riding, rather than just flatland riding. The Fish provides extra float with a wide surface area that adds plenty of down the line speed. The wide nose and body of the Zap Fish Skimboard provide a stable surface area that will help beginners skim into waves, while advanced riders will fall in love with the speed of such a wide shape. Zap Skimboards, founded in 1983, has become synonymous with smooth wave riding boards and should be seriously considered by anyone looking to get into high-performance wave riding.
-
13. Zap Skimboards Mini LazerPrice: $107.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great learning board for kids
- Designed from the successful Lazer model
- Lightweight durable construction
- Meant for kids
- Not a high performance board
- Meant for surface riding not wave riding
According to Zap Skimboards, their Mini Lazer Skimboard model is “the best board money can buy for getting your little guy or girl into skateboarding.” The Zap Skimboards Lazer was originally designed to create a premium and sliding experience. The Zap Skimboards Mini Lazer model mimics the Lazer’s original design in a kid-friendly size. The outline, rocker, and rail contour offer riders a seamless ride. The Mini Lazer Skimboard is constructed from lightweight, premium material, so it is easy for kids to carry to and from the beach. The Zap Skimboards Mini Lazer will have your kids sliding into waves all summer long.
Find more Zap Skimboards Mini Lazer information and reviews here.
-
14. ZAP Wedge Medium Skimboard – 45×20 Assorted GreenPrice: $228.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Durable construction
- Great for beginners and advanced riders
- Trusted brand
- High price
- Lacks high performance features
- Not meant for features
The Wedge Series is one of Zap Skimboards’ most celebrated models from a brand that’s been producing high-quality, handcrafted skimboards since 1983. The Wedge Skimboard by Zap Skimboards is designed for beginners and advanced riders alike. The Wedge Skimboard comes in three different sizes, so it’s perfect for riders of all ages and sizes. The Wedge Skimboard is built using Zap Skimboards Composilite™ construction for advanced performance and durability. This board is a great “intro to wave riding” skimboard that will last multiple seasons. The Wedge will be a step up from any wooden model and is sure to add a much-desired dose of performance to your summer skimboarding sessions.
Find more ZAP Wedge Medium Skimboard information and reviews here.
-
15. Zap Pro Medium SkimboardPrice: $354.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High performance wave riding board
- Durable construction
- Trusted brand
- High Price
- Not a beginner board
- Some boards come with factory blemishes
The Zap Skimboards Pro model is shaped identically to their popular Ace model, only in different construction. The Pro Skimboard boasts a smooth, clean aesthetic with unrivaled durability and performance. Like the Ace model, The Zap Pro Skimboard features a finely tuned rocker and a high-performance shape that is designed specifically to help riders stay in the wave’s pocket. Unlike many similarly priced models, the Zap Pro model is designed for performance wave riding, not just surface riding. If you’re looking for a durable, high-performance wave riding machine of a skimboard, the Zap Skimboards Pro model is the board for you.
Find more Zap Pro Medium Skimboard 52X20.25 information and reviews here.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.