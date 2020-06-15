15 Best Skimboards

15 Best Skimboards

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Best Skimboards

Skimboarding at the beach

Summer is here, and now is the perfect time to buy a brand new skimboard. Nothing quite compares to the freedom of sliding across the shore towards the surf on a skimboard. Whether you’re new to the sport and just looking for a fun beach activity or you’ve been riding for years, this buyer’s guide will help you select the perfect skimboard for your skill level. When selecting a skimboard for your skill level, consider whether you plan on skimming into waves or riding on flat ground, this will help you choose a material and narrow down the board’s shape.

What are the best skimboards?

Green Wave Zone SE Carbon & Fiberglass Skimboard
Green Wave Zone SE Carbon & Fiberglass Skimboard
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Beginner friendly
  • Durable Construction
  • Comes with traction
Price: $204.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
KONA SURF CO. Torpedo Epoxy Skimboard for Kids and Adults
KONA SURF CO. Torpedo Epoxy Skimboard
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Great for beginners
  • Sizes available for all body types
  • EPS foam core with epoxy resign
Price: $169.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
DB Skimboards Standard Proto Skimboard
DB Skimboards Standard Proto Skimboard
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Affordable
  • Beginner friendly
  • Reduced swing weight
Price: $208.76 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Exile Medium SuperG Skimboard
Exile Medium SuperG Skimboard
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • High performance construction
  • Designed from other high performace Exile models
  • Designed for wave riding
Price: $245.00 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
DB Skimboards Standard Streamline Skimboard
DB Skimboards Standard Streamline Skimboard
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Beginner friendly
  • Rounded nose and tail are great fro flatland manuevers
  • Affordable
Price: $207.98 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Slapfish Skimboards - Fiberglass & Carbon - Riders up to 200 lbs - 48" with Traction Deck Grip - Kids & Adults - 4 Colors
Slapfish Skimboards - Fiberglass & Carbon
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Durable Construction
  • Professionally installed traction
  • Good in a variety of conditions
Price: $249.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
BPS Gator Skimboard
BPS 'Gator' Skimboards
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Affordable
  • Durable wooden construction
  • Great beginner board
Price: $69.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
KONA SURF CO. Blaster Wood Skimboard for Kids and Adults
KONA SURF CO. Blaster Wood Skimboard
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Affordable
  • Beginner Friendly
  • Foam Deck
Price: $69.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Waveline Neon Wooden Skimboard
Waveline Neon Wooden Skimboard
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Beginner model
  • Affordable
  • Durable Construction
Price: $38.95 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
BPS 'Shaka' Skimboards
BPS 'Shaka' Skimboards
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Nose rocker for increased manueverability
  • Built in grip
  • Affordable
Price: $64.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
DB Skimboards Flex Streamline Skimboard Green/Black Small
DB Skimboards Flex Streamline Skimboard Green/Black Small
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Increased flex
  • Great for features
  • Durable construction
Price: $179.95 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Zap Fish Skimboard 47X20.25" Swallow Tail
Zap Fish Skimboard
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Great for learning to wave ride
  • Lots of volume and down the line speed
  • Durable Construction
Price: $229.96 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Zap Skimboards Mini Lazer
Zap Skimboards Mini Lazer
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Great learning board for kids
  • Designed from the successful Lazer model
  • Lightweight durable construction
Price: $107.00 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
ZAP Wedge Medium Skimboard
ZAP Wedge Medium Skimboard
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Durable construction
  • Great for beginners and advanced riders
  • Trusted brand
Price: $228.00 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Zap Pro Medium Skimboard 52X20.25
Zap Pro Medium Skimboard 52X20.25
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • High performance wave riding board
  • Durable construction
  • Trusted brand
Price: $354.90 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Our Unbiased Reviews

  1. 1. 42″ Green Wave Zone SE Carbon & Fiberglass Skimboard for Beginners & Kids Up to 130 lbs – Complete with Traction Deck Grip – Travel Bag Option

    Green Wave Zone SE Carbon & Fiberglass Skimboard
    Price: $204.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Beginner friendly
    • Durable Construction
    • Comes with traction
    Cons:
    • High Price
    • Meant for smaller riders
    • Lacks a high performance rocker

    • The Wave Zone SE Skimboard is one of the brand’s most popular models. This Wave Zone Skimboard is designed to have ample control and float to help riders advance rapidly through different maneuvers. This particular Wave Zone Skimboards size and model is meant to hold riders up to 140lbs. The board features a classic streamlined shape and is made with premium materials that guarantee durability without sacrificing speed. The Wave Zone SE Skimboard can be purchased alone, or with added traction, so you can ride wax free. 

    Find more Green Wave Zone SE Carbon & Fiberglass Skimboard information and reviews here.

  2. 2. KONA SURF CO. Torpedo Epoxy Skimboard for Kids and Adults

    KONA SURF CO. Torpedo Epoxy Skimboard for Kids and Adults
    Price: $169.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Great for beginners
    • Sizes available for all body types
    • EPS foam core with epoxy resign
    Cons:
    • Lacks a high performance rocker
    • More expensive than other beginner models
    • Not meant for features or surface tricks

    Beginners rejoice, Kona Surf Co has created a model suited for beginners of all ages and sizes. The Torpedo Skimboard series comes in three different sizes 45″, 49″, and 56″, so riders of all shapes and sizes are sure to find the perfect fit. The Torpedo Skimbaord by Kona Surf Co is hand shaped out of an EPS foam core with Epoxy resign for added durability. The Torpedo Skimboard series by Kona Surf Co offers a capable beginner-friendly craft for those who want to ride both flatland/ shorelines and skim into waves. Ditch your fellow sunbathers and spend your beach days on your feet sliding across the sand and catching waves on the Kona Surf Co Torpedo! 

     

     
     

    Find more KONA SURF CO. Torpedo Epoxy Skimboard information and reviews here.

  3. 3. DB Skimboards Standard Proto Skimboard

    DB Skimboards Standard Proto Skimboard
    Price: $208.76
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Affordable
    • Beginner friendly
    • Reduced swing weight
    Cons:
    • Not meant for wave riding
    • Wooden core not completely EPS/ fiberglass
    • Lacks perfromance rocker

     DB Skimboards has done it again with another high performing flatlands model, the Standard Proto Skimboard. Despite being one of the most popular boards in the DB skimboards lineup, the DB Proto Standard remains affordable and is a great entry-level board for learning tricks. The Standard Proto features a bi-directional shape that reduces the boards swing weight at the tip and tail, which makes it easier to perform tricks like shuvits. This board has plenty of pop and flex and is designed for flatland riding, rather than wave riding. If you’re looking to get into skimboarding this summer, the Standard Proto Skimboard is a great flatland option. 

     

    Find more DB Skimboards Standard Proto Skimboard information and reviews here.

  4. 4. Exile Medium SuperG Skimboard

    Exile Medium SuperG Skimboard
    Price: $245.00
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • High performance construction
    • Designed from other high performace Exile models
    • Designed for wave riding
    Cons:
    • Expensive compared to other kid boards
    • Meant for riders 140lbs & under
    • Not a beginner model

    The Super G Skimboard from Exile Skimboards is not your average kid’s skimboard. The Super G Skimbaord comes from one of the most reliable names in high-performance skimboards, Exile Skimboards. Additionally, the Super G Skiboard is constructed with the same high-performance, durable materials, and techniques as every other model in the Exile Skimboards lineup. A unique feature of the Super G model is that every skimboard’s color and design differ slightly in some way, making each board visually unique. Unlike other grom boards (kid boards) The Exile Super G is designed for high-performance wave riding maneuvers, not just surface riding. 

    Find more Exile Medium SuperG Skimboard information and reviews here.

  5. 5. DB Skimboards Standard Streamline Skimboard

    DB Skimboards Standard Streamline Skimboard
    Price: $207.98
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Beginner friendly
    • Rounded nose and tail are great fro flatland manuevers
    • Affordable
    Cons:
    • Not designed for wave riding
    • Not entirely fiberglass/ foam construction
    • Lacks the high performance features of other models
    • The DB Skimboards Standard Streamline Skimboard is an ideal entry-level, performance skimboard for beginners and first-timers. As the most affordable skimboard in the DB Skimboards lineup, the Standard Streamline finds the balance between beginner-friendly and high-performance. Constructed with durable HPL top and bottom sheets and a 100% Maple core, the Standard Streamline Skimboard will last multiple seasons. The shape and design of the Standard Streamline were inspired by the American Northwest beaches and holds true to the DB Skimboard’s mission, which is to create the world’s best flatland skimboards. If you’re looking for a dependable, performance skimboard for your summer beach days, The DB Skimboards Standard Streamline Skimboard is the right board for you. 

    Find more DB Skimboards Standard Streamline Skimboard information and reviews here.

  6. 6. Slapfish Skimboards – Fiberglass & Carbon – Riders up to 200 lbs – 48″ with Traction Deck Grip – Kids & Adults – 4 Colors

    Slapfish Skimboards - Fiberglass & Carbon - Riders up to 200 lbs - 48" with Traction Deck Grip - Kids & Adults - 4 Colors
    Price: $249.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Durable Construction
    • Professionally installed traction
    • Good in a variety of conditions
    Cons:
    • High Price
    • Not a well known brand
    • Some boards are reported to come with cosmetic blemishes
    • Slapfish Skimboards makes durable models with high-performance features that are still great entry-level boards for summer beachgoers who are interested in taking up skateboarding. With a slight tail and nose rocker, riders can enter waves cleanly without worrying about burying a rail. These skimboards have the option to be purchased with professionally installed traction. Slapfish traction is a “closed cell, fully sealed EVA grip secured with a 3M waterproof adhesive.” This Slapfish skimboard is made of carbon-reinforced fiberglass with double reinforced rails and a lightweight poly PVC foam core. This board glides on flatlands and can skim effortlessly into waves. 

    Find more Slapfish Skimboards - Fiberglass & Carbon information and reviews here.

  7. 7. BPS ‘Gator’ Skimboards with Colored EVA Grip Pad and High Gloss Clear Coat | Wooden Skim Board with Grip Pad for Kids and Adults | Choose from 3 Sizes and Traction Pad Color

    BPS Gator Skimboard
    Price: $69.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Affordable
    • Durable wooden construction
    • Great beginner board
    Cons:
    • Not a high performanc board
    • Suited for small riders
    • Wood construction vs. fiberglass

    The BPS Gator Skimboard is a versatile wave sliding craft wrapped in a bargain-priced shell. For new riders who want to save money, there is not a better board out there. The Gator Skimboard features a slight nose rocker for increased maneuverability. The plywood skimboard features a heavy gloss coating that adds durability and prevents water damage and breakage. The BPS Gator also features a GAtor Grip layer of EVA foam, so you can ride the board completely wax-free. The BPS Gator Skimboard is intended for riders 80-150lbs and will serve as an excellent beginner board that is perfect for flatland riding during hot summer days.  

     

    Find more BPS 'Gator' Skimboards information and reviews here.

  8. 8. KONA SURF CO. Blaster Wood Skimboard for Kids and Adults

    KONA SURF CO. Blaster Wood Skimboard for Kids and Adults
    Price: $69.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Affordable
    • Beginner Friendly
    • Foam Deck
    Cons:
    • Beginner board
    • Designd for smaller riders
    • Not as high quality as a fiberglass board

    The Blaster Skimboard from Kona Surf is an affordable, lightweight skimboard designed with beginner riders in mind. This skimboard has a slick wooden bottom that offers smooth, long rides. The top deck of the board is coated in soft, comfortable foam in a crocodile grip pattern to assist with traction. The Blaster Skimboard from Kona Surf Co is constructed with durable poplar wood and is coated with a thick varnish and layered with an IXPE foam deck. If you’re looking for an affordable way to brighten your beach days this summer, look no further than the Kona Surf Co Blaster Skimboard. 

    Find more KONA SURF CO. Blaster Wood Skimboard information and reviews here.

  9. 9. Waveline Neon Wooden Skimboard

    Waveline Neon Wooden Skimboard
    Price: $38.95
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Beginner
    • Affordable
    • Durable Construction
    Cons:
    • Meant for kids
    • Not meant for wave riding
    • Lacks high performance construction

    The Waveline Neon Wooden Skimboard model is the ideal model for beginners to ride shorelines and flatlands while learning the basics of skimboarding. With a price that’s hard to beat, the Waveline stands as one of the most affordable skimboards on the market. The Waveline Skimboard is guaranteed to slide long distances across the shore and will carry its riders into small surf perfect for learning maneuvers.  The Waveline Neon Wooden Skimboard is constructed with durable wood that is made to last multiple seasons. If you’re looking for a fun, affordable skimboard to bring with you to family beach days, Waveline Neon Wooden Skimboard is just right. 

    Find more Victoria Skimboards Woody information and reviews here.

  10. 10. BPS ‘Shaka’ Skimboards with Colored EVA Grip Pad and High Gloss Clear Coat | Wooden Skim Board with Grip Pad for Kids and Adults | Choose from 3 Sizes and Traction Pad Color

    BPS 'Shaka' Skimboards
    Price: $64.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Nose rocker for increased manueverability
    • Built in grip
    • Affordable
    Cons:
    • Wooden construction vs. Fiberglass
    • Meant for beginners
    • Lacks high performance features

    Like the BPS Gator Skimboard, The BPS Shaka Skimboard features a slight nose rocker that adds increased maneuverability and performance to this beginner-friendly model. Constructed with durable plywood and a high gloss coating that helps protect the wood from water damage and breakage, the BPS Shaka Skimbaord should last multiple seasons. This skimboard features built-in grip pads of EVA foam organized in a dot pattern, allowing riders to use the board without wax. If you’re looking for an affordable addition to your beach gear that is sure to liven up those long summer days at the beach, consider purchasing the BPS Shaka Skimboard. 

     

     

    Find more BPS 'Shaka' Skimboards information and reviews here.

  11. 11. DB Skimboards Flex Streamline Skimboard Green/Black Small

    DB Skimboards Flex Streamline Skimboard Green/Black Small
    Price: $179.95
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Increased flex
    • Great for features
    • Durable construction
    Cons:
    • High price
    • Not meant for wave riding
    • Better foor flatlands and features

    Unlike DB’s standard skimboard line, DB Flex Skimboards are constructed with a flexy 3-ply hard rock maple core. The 3-ply construction offers more flex for riders at the top end of the board’s weight limit but will feel stiffer for riders at the bottom of the board’s weight limit. This skimboard is laminated using a watertight bonding agent and encased with HPL top and bottom surfaces to create an optimal sliding surface. This board slides great over sand, rails, boxes, logs, and anything else you may encounter. If you’re looking for a performance skimboard for flatlands and features, consider the DB Skimboards Flex Streamline Skimboard.

    Find more DB Skimboards Flex Streamline Skimboard Green/Black Small information and reviews here.

  12. 12. Zap Fish Skimboard 47X20.25″ Swallow Tail

    Zap Fish Skimboard 47X20.25" Swallow Tail
    Price: $229.96
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Great for learning to wave ride
    • Lots of volume and down the line speed
    • Durable Construction
    Cons:
    • High Price
    • Meant for wave riding not flatland riding
    • Not a kid board

    The Fish Skimboard by Zap Skimboards is a great board for those looking to begin wave riding, rather than just flatland riding. The Fish provides extra float with a wide surface area that adds plenty of down the line speed. The wide nose and body of the Zap Fish Skimboard provide a stable surface area that will help beginners skim into waves, while advanced riders will fall in love with the speed of such a wide shape. Zap Skimboards, founded in 1983, has become synonymous with smooth wave riding boards and should be seriously considered by anyone looking to get into high-performance wave riding. 

     

    Find more Zap Fish Skimboard information and reviews here.

  13. 13. Zap Skimboards Mini Lazer

    Zap Skimboards Mini Lazer
    Price: $107.00
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Great learning board for kids
    • Designed from the successful Lazer model
    • Lightweight durable construction
    Cons:
    • Meant for kids
    • Not a high performance board
    • Meant for surface riding not wave riding

    According to Zap Skimboards, their Mini Lazer Skimboard model is “the best board money can buy for getting your little guy or girl into skateboarding.” The Zap Skimboards Lazer was originally designed to create a premium and sliding experience. The Zap Skimboards Mini Lazer model mimics the Lazer’s original design in a kid-friendly size. The outline, rocker, and rail contour offer riders a seamless ride. The Mini Lazer Skimboard is constructed from lightweight, premium material, so it is easy for kids to carry to and from the beach. The Zap Skimboards Mini Lazer will have your kids sliding into waves all summer long. 

     

    Find more Zap Skimboards Mini Lazer information and reviews here.

  14. 14. ZAP Wedge Medium Skimboard – 45×20 Assorted Green

    ZAP Wedge Medium Skimboard
    Price: $228.00
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Durable construction
    • Great for beginners and advanced riders
    • Trusted brand
    Cons:
    • High price
    • Lacks high performance features
    • Not meant for features

    The Wedge Series is one of Zap Skimboards’ most celebrated models from a brand that’s been producing high-quality, handcrafted skimboards since 1983.  The Wedge Skimboard by Zap Skimboards is designed for beginners and advanced riders alike. The Wedge Skimboard comes in three different sizes, so it’s perfect for riders of all ages and sizes. The Wedge Skimboard is built using Zap Skimboards Composilite™ construction for advanced performance and durability. This board is a great “intro to wave riding” skimboard that will last multiple seasons. The Wedge will be a step up from any wooden model and is sure to add a much-desired dose of performance to your summer skimboarding sessions. 

     
     

    Find more ZAP Wedge Medium Skimboard information and reviews here.

  15. 15. Zap Pro Medium Skimboard

    Zap Pro Medium Skimboard 52X20.25
    Price: $354.90
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • High performance wave riding board
    • Durable construction
    • Trusted brand
    Cons:
    • High Price
    • Not a beginner board
    • Some boards come with factory blemishes

    The Zap Skimboards Pro model is shaped identically to their popular Ace model, only in different construction. The Pro Skimboard boasts a smooth, clean aesthetic with unrivaled durability and performance. Like the Ace model, The Zap Pro Skimboard features a finely tuned rocker and a high-performance shape that is designed specifically to help riders stay in the wave’s pocket. Unlike many similarly priced models, the Zap Pro model is designed for performance wave riding, not just surface riding. If you’re looking for a durable, high-performance wave riding machine of a skimboard, the Zap Skimboards Pro model is the board for you. 

     

     

    Find more Zap Pro Medium Skimboard 52X20.25 information and reviews here.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

Read More