15 Best Skimboards

Summer is here, and now is the perfect time to buy a brand new skimboard. Nothing quite compares to the freedom of sliding across the shore towards the surf on a skimboard. Whether you’re new to the sport and just looking for a fun beach activity or you’ve been riding for years, this buyer’s guide will help you select the perfect skimboard for your skill level. When selecting a skimboard for your skill level, consider whether you plan on skimming into waves or riding on flat ground, this will help you choose a material and narrow down the board’s shape.