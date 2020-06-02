5 Barcelona Players and 2 Coaches Tested Positive for COVID-19

Five Barcelona players and two members of the coaching staff tested positive for Covid-19 at the start of the pandemic, according to Catalan radio station RAC1.

All of those affected were asymptomatic and have since been given the all-clear. Barcelona are currently gearing up to make their La Liga return on June 13 against Real Mallorca.

RAC1 report the positive results came from the first wave of tests. The players were tested again before being allowed to return to individual training at the start of May and once more ahead of beginning group training. All tests came back negative, according to Sport.

La Liga Set to Resume After Three-Month Break

La Liga is set to become the latest major European league to restart after being given the green light to return after a three-month suspension by the Spanish government.

The tournament will restart with games played behind closed doors. The first match will be the Seville derby on June 11 between Sevilla and Real Betis at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

La Liga president Javier Tebas told Marca viewers will be offered the chance to hear virtual crowd noise during matches.

“Tonight, we have audiovisual tests so that the viewer can choose two images: the real one and one with a virtual crowd and crowd noise. We want to give the choice to the fans: silence or a simulation of the crowds. The tests I’ve seen are interesting and really catch your eye, but there will be two options.”

The season is now due to finish on the weekend of the 18-19 July. Tebas has said he is planning for the 2020-21 campaign to start on September 14.

Barcelona Begin Title Defense at Real Mallorca

Barcelona will restart their title defense at Real Mallorca on June 13 and then welcome Leganes to the Camp Nou three days later.

It promises to be a hectic return to action for the Catalan giants who will restart on top of the table with a two-point lead over fierce rivals Real Madrid.

Left-back Jordi Alba told TVE the players have benefited from the break and explained how captain Lionel Messi’s enthusiasm has been rubbing off on the players.

“I’ve seen the team with a lot of desire. I think we’ve come back very well physically and mentally we’re in a better place than when we left. [Messi] is a vital player of ours and we should enjoy having him all the time. Seeing Leo with the enthusiasm he’s come back with is contagious for the rest of the group.”

Barcelona returned to full training on Monday for the first time since the break in competition. Samuel Umtiti also returned to training after picking up a calf injury in May, meaning manager Quique Setien has few injury concerns ahead of the restart.

