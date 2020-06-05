Ezekiel Elliott Calls Out NFL Over Racial Inequality In Powerful Video [WATCH]

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is among a handful of prominent NFL stars demanding more from the league to combat racial inequality, a movement sparked by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man murdered by Minnesota police officers.

In a gripping video posted Thursday evening to Giants star Saquon Barkley’s Twitter account, Elliott — along with the likes of Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes — ponder aloud, “What will it take … for one of us to be murdered by police brutality?”

The collective delivered its message to the sport’s higher-ups and decision-makers, urging a public response amid nationwide protests over social injustice.

On behalf of the National Football League, this is what we, the players, would like to hear you state: ‘We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppresion of black people. We, the National Football League, admit wrong in silencing our players from peacefully protesting. We, the National Football League, believe black lives matter.’

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Dak Prescott Donating $1M Toward the Cause

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is using his platform to take a major stand for Floyd, announcing Wednesday that he’s pledging $1 million “to improve police training and address systematic racism through education and advocacy.”

Prescott’s four-page Instagram statement read in part:

As a black multiracial American, I am disgusted and unsettled! As our communities take action, protesting and fighting for the justice of George Floyd and every black life, I am with you! I have viewed these protests and riots in our streets as a form of strength and an attempt to show we as Black people have rights that aren’t perceived equally as our counterparts. These riots have caused consternation and confusion in an already crisis-driven world. Black lives matter! We must commit to hold ourselves and our communities accountable! We must teach one another about our differences. We must embrace the different colors, cultures, and ways of life. To be multi-racial is beautiful and that is what this country is! We will clean our streets and our communities not only of the looting and violence, but most importantly the racism, racial-profiling, and hate! I plan to take action and pledge $1,000,000 to improve police training and address systematic racism through education and advocacy in our country.

The donation from Dak is significant considering the two-time Pro Bowl passer earned “just” $2.025 million in base salary in 2019, the final year of his rookie contract with the Cowboys.

READ NEXT: Cowboys QB Given ‘No Chance’ to Start in Week 1 of 2020 Season

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL