Fighters React to Amanda Nunes’ Historic Win at UFC 250

UFC Women’s Bantamweight and Featherweight Champion Amanda “The Lioness” Nunes defended her featherweight title for the first time on Saturday night. Nunes’ win at UFC 250, which took place at the UFC Apex Center in Las Vegas, was a historic victory. She becomes the first champion ever to simultaneously hold two belts and defend each one.

Three other fighters have held two UFC championships at the same time. Conor McGregor was the featherweight and lightweight champion, Daniel Cormier was the light heavyweight and heavyweight champion, and Henry Cejudo was the flyweight and bantamweight champion. However, none of those men ever defended both belts as a double champ. Nunes was the first.

Nunes took on Felicia Spenser in the main event of UFC 250, and although the fight went the distance, The Lioness put on a clinic. She dominated Spenser for the entire fight, once again making her case as the greatest female fighter ever. With her win over Spenser, Nunes improved her professional mixed martial arts record to 20-4 and her UFC record to 13-1.

The Lioness is currently on an 11-fight win streak in the UFC, which is one fight under lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov’s streak of 12.

After Nunes turned in her history-making performance, fighters reacted on Twitter.

Fighters React to Nunes’ History-Making Victory at UFC 250

Fighters took to Twitter to share their thoughts about The Lioness’ impressive victory. Top women’s featherweight fighter Megan Anderson tweeted, “‘There’s no one left in the division’.. I’m right here guys. Say whatever tf you want but just wait..”

UFC women’s strawweight fighter Angela Hill tweeted: “Nunes makes me wanna be better.”

Retired welterweight fighter Ben Askren wrote: “Should have been 50-35 across the board.”

Bellator lightweight fighter Patricky Freire said, “Dominant performance by the double champ @Amanda_leoa. I don’t think there’s any fighter in the UFC right now to challenge her. The Brazilian double champs only make us proud @patriciopitbull.”

UFC middleweight fighter Derek Brunson tweeted: “I’d gladly watch Amanda Nunes vs Germaine de Randamie again !”

Boxing champ and Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields tweeted, “Congrats.”

UFC welterweight fighter Alan Jouban tweeted, “My goodness! The #GOAT @Amanda_Leoa was in video game mode tonight!!”

Jouban also tweeted, “Respect to Spencer for that show of heart and willingness to push forward through all that!”

Lightweight fighter Will Brooks tweeted, “Amanda might as well just retire, there’s no one left. #UFC250.”

Conor McGregor Tweeted Right After Nunes’ Victory That He Was Retiring

Right after Nunes’ historic win, UFC superstar Conor McGregor took to Twitter to retire. He tweeted, “Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been! Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins! Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it’s yours.”

This is not the first time the 31-year-old Irishman has retired from the sport, and a few weeks ago, McGregor “accepted” a fighter with former UFC middleweight champ Anderson Silva.

