Former Lions Linebacker Sends Inspirational Juneteenth Message

Former Detroit Lions linebacker Stephen Tulloch has seen what is going on in the world, and he has one simple message for everyone.

It’s time to put aside differences and come together as one human race.

Recently, as part of the franchise’s celebration of Juneteenth, also known as the official end to slavery in the United States, Tulloch said that after the events of the past few months, it’s more important than ever for folks to connect with one another on a deeper level.

Tulloch said, in part:

“I think we have to come together as one. We have to believe in change. In the words of Ghandi, ‘we must be the change we want to see in the world.’ It starts with us to be able to teach one another to empathize with one another and understand we come from different backgrounds and different beliefs, ultimately we want to be one as human beings. We all come from different walks of life, different backgrounds, different religions, ethnicities. We all have different beliefs. I think if we could all sit down together as one, be able to listen to each other, where we’re coming from, we’d have a better understanding of what’s going on.”

No truer words have likely ever been spoken on the matter, and that’s obviously the hope and thought that should permeate during these uncertain times where change is necessary and the buzzword of the moment.

In the video, Tulloch also wished the city of Detroit well and said he was praying for everyone there amid the coronavirus pandemic. Obviously, his thoughts are significant and important at this time, and might be the best summation of what needs to happen next to move things forward in the world.

Lions Released Statement on Inequality

Recently, the team put forth a statement to DetroitLions.com. It read as follows:

“The painful examples of racism and social injustice reflected in the senseless deaths happening in our country are incredibly disturbing and it is clear that immediate change is necessary. Over the last several days, it was important for our team to gather virtually so that the pain, confusion, anger and frustration that people are feeling could be shared as we attempt to process what is happening around us. This range of emotion has consumed the time we have spent together as a team this week. Our internal conversations have been powerful and emotional. We will continue to listen, support our players and learn as we press forward together. Right is right and wrong is wrong. What is happening is not acceptable. We recognize that the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery are only the most recent examples plaguing our communities. Our club vows to expand on the work already being done in the Detroit community – through real action and conversation – to help our team make an impact in areas of great need. We have a duty to lead these conversations now and always, but it is equally if not more important that we continue to LISTEN. The events over the past week are a hurtful reminder that we have a long way to go with inclusion, diversity and equality for all people. We have a responsibility to create positive change.”

With the Lions, now all 4 of Detroit’s major sports teams have released strong takes on the situation currently taking place in America and the need for change.

Matt Patricia Reacts to George Floyd Murder

Patricia opened up to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated in a piece and explained what he felt after seeing the video that has haunted the world, while explaining how the team has been taking the news.

“Honestly, I was just disgusted, angry, sad, depressed,” Patricia said. “The range of emotion, you watch the video, someone being murdered and you’re like … I didn’t even know how to process it. And the range of emotion I know I felt in watching that was only one-tenth of a fraction of a minute percent of what my players must’ve been feeling. So when I got up on Friday, I didn’t sleep much. I’d been grinding on stuff all night, it was just, ‘This isn’t right.’”

As Patricia also told Breer, it was on him as the coach to set the tone after that moment and he did so simply by listening to his players and opening the floor up to them while letting the conversation dictate where everybody goes next. As he said, the meeting was little about football and more about life.

“It was just about listening and making sure we tried to get on and open it up for conversation, real conversation, truthful conversation, honest conversation, heartfelt conversation,” Patricia said. “And really, honestly, credit to my players for leading that. They’re the ones that really were able to get it to where it became so powerful.” In the staff meeting and the team meeting, there was a diversity of race, age, and regional and socioeconomic backgrounds that allowed everyone to bring something.”

Patricia said in the piece the time is not right to talk football, and that is a true revelation. Everyone will have something on their chest and will want to clear the air, and this experience could impact players for days and weeks into the future. Letting the team control where

Truthfully, the team should be thankful to have a leader like Patricia in this moment who is more prepared to listen than talk. That is significant and important at a tough moment in history.

Tulloch would likely agree that is the best approach, as well as togetherness.

READ NEXT: Lions Biggest Remaining Flaw for 2020 Named