Manny Pacquiao to Middleweight to Challenge Champ? Trainer Says it’s Possible

Would Manny Pacquiao really come up to 160 pounds to fight middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin? Trainer Freddie Roach insists it’s possible.

Roach, Pacquiao’s long-time trainer, appeared on DAZN’s Boxing With Chris Mannix and he discussed his fighter’s future. Here is a look at the video:

Manny Pacquiao vs. GGG? Pacquiao's Trainer Explains Why It Could HappenDownload the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZN_YT FOLLOW DAZN USA ON SOCIAL MEDIA! 👇 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/dazn_usa Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/daznusa Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/dazn_usa 2020-06-04T23:30:00Z

Pacquiao is Still on the Hunt for Challenges

To put this into perspective, you have to realize Pacquiao’s career began at 106 pounds. He has already won world titles in eight divisions. Grabbing a legitimate world title in a ninth division would be even more unprecedented and unreachable as anything we’ve ever seen in sports.

Golovkin is not a young champion. At 38 years old, he and Pacquiao are in the same age bracket. However, he is a much bigger man naturally, and would likely dwarf Pacquiao in the ring.

Why would Pacquiao at 41 years old still be looking to push himself to this extent? Roach had an answer:

One thing about Manny: He doesn’t just want to beat anybody, he wants to beat the best out there. He wants to fight the top guys. I like that fight [versus potential next opponent Mikey Garcia]. But the thing is, Manny might want to go a little bit higher and fight GGG or one of those guys who’s supposed to be the best. I would not advise him to go to 160 pounds, no. That would be a little crazy. But putting him at 147 was a risk at one time … and it worked out really good for us.

What about Pacquiao’s commitments as a senator and his potential run at the presidential office in The Philippines? Roach doesn’t think continuing his boxing career threatens his political aspirations.

“Pacquiao still desires to be the best there is,” Roach said. “He wants to make his country better, and he wants to improve everything … He works hard and he’ll do the best he can for everybody out there. I think he’s good for the country, and I think he’d be a great president. I’d vote for him.”

What’s Golovkin’s Current Position?

The reason the fight could be attractive is that Golovkin is seemingly being stalled by the opponent he most wants to face. Golovkin likely signed with DAZN to increase his chances of facing Canelo Alvarez in a third fight. Canelo is signed with Golden Boy and the promotion’s contract for distribution is with DAZN.

Golovkin clearly believed linking up with DAZN would put him in a position to fight Canelo. Unfortunately for Golovkin, Canelo seems keen to face just about anyone but him. The latest rumors suggest Canelo will be choosing either Sergiy Derevyanchenko or Andre Dirrell in his next fight.

That would leave Golovkin without an opponent unless he takes on someone like WBO super-middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders, WBA super-middleweight champ Callum Smith or the dangerous and often avoided WBO champion Demetrius Andrade or WBC champion Jermall Charlo.

Fighting Pacquiao would represent a massive payday for Golovkin, and likely a less risk considering the Filipino legend would be coming up in weight to make the fight happen.

It seems like a mismatch on paper and many boxing pundits doubt it will happen, but it’s one of those fantasy matchups that we’ve rarely heard discussed.