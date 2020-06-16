Miami Still on the Mind of Former Dolphins Receiver

While the end was bitter, one former Miami Dolphins receiver has made clear that his time in Miami is still on the brain. Jarvis Landry was given the opportunity to program Tuesday’s NFL Network content beginning at 4 p.m., and has offered up a solid dose of Dolphins.

Cleveland Browns WR @God_Son80 is in charge of what airs on @nflnetwork Tuesday starting at 4p ET. Here is what he chose pic.twitter.com/hQl5Lxb4ko — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) June 15, 2020

The programming will feature two games in which he is heavily featured—first, as a Dolphin, as they faced the Jets in 2017, and then with the dawg pound as the Cleveland Browns face the Fins last year. The day will also feature the 2020 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, in which he participated, and Jim Brown and Steve Smith Sr.’s episodes of “A Football Life.”

Follow the Heavy on Dolphins Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

A Storied Career

Landry was a superstar in college at LSU, where he and current teammate Odell Beckham Jr. were called one of the most prolific wideout duos in college football. Landry skipped out on his senior season to declare for the 2014 NFL Draft, and was selected in the second round by the Dolphins. While his first receiving touchdown didn’t come until Week 6 of his rookie season, his 84 catches set the record of most receptions by a rookie that year.

After a stellar 2015 season, Landry was selected to his first Pro Bowl as a replacement for Antonio Brown. 2016 saw similar results, and in 2017, he set an NFL record for most receptions in the first four seasons of a career.

In 2018, the Dolphins franchise tagged Landry, giving him permission to seek a trade. And just like that, Landry’s time came to a bitter end in Miami, and he became a part of the Browns squad, signing a five-year $75.5 million extension, with $47 million guaranteed. At the time, the contract made Landry the sixth-highest paid receiver in the NFL.

Landry has appeared in five consecutive Pro Bowls, and after a recent hip surgery, will be entering his seventh professional season this year.

A Day of NFL Network Programming

The first game of the day on NFL Network features a close call game in which the Dolphins overcome against the New York Jets. The 2017 showdown features quarterback Matt Moore relieving an injured Jay Cutler, and bringing the team back in the fourth quarter from a 28-14 deficit. Landry’s performance produced 93 yards and a touchdown.

In the second game, a Browns victory against the Dolphins last year, Landry shows off his season-high 10 catches and two touchdowns in a 41-24 triumph against his former team.

Following the Pro Bowl skills challenges, Landry chose to showcase Hall of Famer and Browns legend Jim Brown’s episode of “A Football Life.” Brown, who is known as one of the greatest football players of all time, also has a long professional acting career and a storied personal life. Finally, at 2 a.m., wide receiver Steve Smith Sr.’s episode will air on the network.

READ NEXT: Tua Tagovailoa Touches Down in Miami: Report