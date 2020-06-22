Noah Igbinoghene Talks Power Rangers and Nutter Butters

Continuing in the Miami Dolphins official Twitter question and answer videos, on Monday, Noah Igbinoghene took the hot seat to answer queries about some of his favorite things, least favorite things, and would-you-rather proposals.

New Power Ranger alert 🚨 Get to know @Noah_Igbo9 on Q&A! pic.twitter.com/4DI1h3FLOA — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) June 22, 2020

The cornerback out of Auburn was drafted with the 30th overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. As of Tuesday, he remains one of only two Dolphins’ 2020 draftees to not have inked his rookie contract, the other being tackle/guard Robert Hunt.

The Team’s New Triple-Threat

Igbinoghene was a multi-sport athlete in high school, claiming eight titles in track and field from the Alabama High School Athletic Association. In his first year at Auburn, he played wide receiver, before switching to the cornerback position for his next two years, but continued to have shining moments as a returner on special teams. The lightning threat opted to forgo his senior season in order to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft, wrapping up his college career with 92 tackles and one interception.

Still, Igbinoghene’s selection could be considered controversial. The Dolphins could have selected a highly-touted safety like Xavier McKinney, or a speedster like running back J.K. Dobbins. But they knew what they were getting in their future slot corner—or, for all we know, a number of other positions. The son of two Olympic-caliber athletes, the rookie, who is of Nigerian descent, has a lot to offer a team that is so desperately trying to shift their narrative with surprise.

On the Drive Time podcast, host Travis Wingfield said of the player, “The fluidity of Igbinoghene’s game is apparent on the tape. He’s a smooth operator whether working out of a backpedal, playing in zone turns, or matching up man-on-man. He’s thickly built to properly play his physical brand of football and shows patience with his technique. Per Pro Football Focus, Igbinoghene played the second-most press coverage reps in 2019 of any cornerback in college football.”

One With the Team

In the Q&A posted by the Dolphins official Twitter on Monday, Igbinoghene shared several of his quirks, including his distaste for milk, his fear of snakes, his love for Nutter Butters, and his surprising obsession with the CW teen drama “The Vampire Diaries.”

The video also gives some insight into potential relationships with his new teammates. A big gamer, Igbinoghene expressed his confidence as a player of Call of Duty—something that veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy knows a whole lot about, if you’ve checked out his Twitch lately. Do we see a little friendly rivalry in the making?

He also shared his favorite past Halloween costume—the red power ranger—something that he has in common with standout defensive end Christian Wilkins, who has a deep love for the action heroes.

Surely, Igbinoghene is going to fit right in on the Miami Dolphins defense, if his Q&A is any indication, which will only contribute to his potential explosiveness on the field.

