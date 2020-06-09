Sam Eguavoen Shares Workout With Former Texas Tech Teammate [WATCH]

Miami Dolphins linebacker Sam Eguavoen hasn’t been as outspoken as his teammates over the past few weeks of Black Lives Matter protests, but he has made it known on his social media that he’s using his time away from the team’s facilities to keep up the football work.

The second-year linebacker shared a video posted by hometown friend and fellow Texas Tech teammate Terrance Bullitt. The video shows Eguavoen running through indo drills at the Bullitt Experience complex.

What is The Bullitt Experience?

Sam Eguavoen has been a frequent guest of The Bullitt Experience, a multi-sport complex and training group established and run by the Bullitt family. The trainers, located in Rowlett, Texas, host training programs year-round for both kids and adults, and trained a long roster of NFL players including Equavoen, LaAdrian Waddle, Rashard Higgins, Zach Wood, and Devin Duvernay.

“We do a lot of cool stuff, and it’s competitive for kids all the way through professional athletes like the NFL guys,” says Melvin Bullitt, formerly of the Indianapolis Colts. “We have guys here who want to be here.”

Melvin and brother Terrance are both coaches at the facility, as is their father, Jerry, who began the family legacy of football. On Monday, the group announced their first annual Camp Bullitt, which will occur in July.

“We’re really excited about that, with kids not able to attend college camps like normal,” says Melvin. The camp is aimed towards the classes of 2021, 2022, and 2023, and will be live-streamed with the goal of getting their students recruited, in a time when recruitment is on hold due to COVID-19. Collegiate coaches will be in attendance virtually, and Melvin assures six feet of distance between players in drills, and no one-on-ones.

Linebacker Eguavoen’s Hustle

Eguavoen is set to made NFL debut last fall with the Dolphins. He played for the Texas Tech Red Raiders from 2011 to 2014, before going undrafted in 2015. After a year working in Dallas, he signed with the CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders, where he played for three seasons before being released to pursue an NFL career.

According to Pro Football Reference, in his debut year with the Dolphins, Eguavoen completed 42 combined tackles (22 solo, 20 assists) including 7 for a loss. He had nine QB hits, 3.5 sacks, and recovered a single fumble, appearing in all 16 games of the season, starting six.

Eguavoen still has one year left on his contract, and with the Dolphins’ recent acquisitions, assurance remains to be seen that his name will appear on the team’s 53-man roster. But the quality of the videos that he and the Bullitts have posted are hard to ignore, and as players prepare to enter the locker room as soon as the end of the month, he’ll have his shot at proving himself worthy of another go-round.

