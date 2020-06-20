Father’s Day or Graduation Gift? Vikings Players Can Add a Personal Touch

For those who are still quarantining or haven’t quite found that special gift for Father’s Day or graduation, several Minnesota Vikings players could have you covered.

Cameo, a service that connects celebrities and athletes with their fans through personalized video messages, has several current and former Vikings and Professional Football Hall of Famers willing to leave fans with a message of the buyer’s choice.

Prices range anywhere from $8 to $300 for a video with many NFLers and other Minnesota professional sports athletes available for next-day videos and beyond.

Follow the Heavy on Vikings Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Current and Former Vikings Available on Cameo

Although many NFL players partnering with Cameo are relatively unknown practice squad members, there are several recognizable Minnesota sports figures available.

Brett Favre, $300

The Green Bay Packers legend had a two-year stint with the Vikings which included a prolific playoff run the 2009 NFC championship game.

Adrian Peterson, $200

Peterson is the Vikings all-time leading rusher and the last non-quarterback to win the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award in 2012. He’s currently the fifth-leading rusher in NFL history (14,216 yards).

Cris Carter, $150

One of the Vikings’ most beloved players and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Earned eight Pro Bowl selections in his 12 years with the Vikings as the franchise’s all-time leader in receptions (1,004), receiving yards (12,383) and receiving touchdowns (110).

Warren Moon, $150

After earning Most Valuable Player honors in the Canadian Football League, Moon became an NFL star and the first Black quarterback to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He continues to mentor other Black quarterbacks in the NFL today.

John Randle, $100

“The toughest player” Favre had ever faced, the Hall of Famer sacked the Packers quarterback more than any other QB in the ’90s and has the third-most sacks in Vikings history (114).

Anthony Harris, $100

Current Minnesota Vikings safety who was recently named the top-ranked safety in the NFL by Pro Football Focus and led the league with six interceptions in 2019.

Alexander Mattison, $175

Second-year running back who’s become a household name for his knack for hurdling opposing defenders. He rushed for 462 yards last year.

Chad Greenway, $50

A native of Mount Vernon, S.D., Greenway was the Vikings’ leading tackler for six straight seasons from 2008 to 2013 and racked up 1,334 tackles in his career — good for fourth-most in franchise history.

Jake Reed, $50

Reed started opposite of Cris Carter and was the other half of one of the most dominant wide receiver duos in the NFL in the ’90s. Reed and Carter combined for 207 receptions in 1994, which set an NFL record at the time, and each amassed 1,000 yards in four consecutive seasons.

Greg Coleman, $30

Nicknamed “Coffin Corner” for his ability to bend punts out-of-bounds near the end zone, Coleman was the Vikings’ punter from 1978 to 1987 and is regarded as the first Black man to exclusively punt in NFL history. He is now a KFAN Vikings sideline analyst.

Ben Leber, $25

From Vermillion, S.D., Leber played four seasons at linebacker for the Vikings and is also a KFAN Vikings sideline analyst.

Chad Beebe, $25

After initially being cut after the Vikings training camp in 2018, Beebe has worked his way onto the team as a contributor to the Vikings on special teams and offense.

Charles Johnson, $10

The former Vikings wide receiver who had a breakout season in 2014. Johnson made several clutch plays that season including a 37-yard reception to clinch the Vikings a win over the Chicago Bears.

To view more available players and other athletes and celebrities click here.

Favre Breaks the Bank at $5000 for a 10-Minute Zoom Call

The peak of the quarantine introduced a new feature on Cameo as celebrities began to offer Zoom calls for fans, with one catch — they often cost thousands of dollars.

CNN reported that Brett Favre was among the most costly at $5,000 for a 10-minute Zoom call, although his page doesn’t feature the Zoom option currently. Professional skateboarding legend Tony Hawk’s Zoom call is currently listed at $1,000.

Former Minnesota Wild star Charlie Coyle is currently offering Zoom calls for $400.

READ MORE:

Follow Trevor Squire on Twitter: @trevordsquire