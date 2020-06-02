Vikings Players Call Out NFL on George Floyd Statement

Minnesota Vikings linebackers Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr denounced the NFL’s statement in response to George Floyd’s death and the resulting protests that have ensued since.

Kendricks took to Twitter to lambast the NFL:

.@NFL what actual steps are you taking to support the fight for justice and system reform? Your statement said nothing. Your league is built on black athletes. Vague answers do nothing. Let the players know what you’re ACTUALLY doing. And we know what silence means. pic.twitter.com/EOqzDjW1an — Eric Kendricks (@EricKendricks54) June 2, 2020

Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed Floyd’s death among two other black people who have unjustly died recently, Breonna Taylor in Kentucky and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, on Friday, saying:

“The NFL family is greatly saddened by the tragic events across our country,” Goodell said. “The protesters’ reactions to these incidents reflect the pain, anger and frustration that so many of us feel.”

Kendricks, who is a leader on the Vikings’ social justice committee, a partner in Sheridan Story’s mission to fight childhood hunger and has recently been selling paintings to help those affected by COVID-19, added that the Vikings have “opened a dialogue with players and we’re all working toward solutions with the team.” He also asked for suggestions from Twin Cities residents about how the franchise can support the city.

His Twitter thread continued, saying:

“Our team doesn’t just want to donate — we want to work with local organizations and get out there to help facilitate change. But we want answers at the league level. That’s where change can happen, and we’ve seen none. Because right now, it seems like nothing. And nothing is unacceptable. You can’t bring in people to teach us how we should interact with police but not work towards changing the behavior of the police themselves. Silence will not make this go away. @NFL #WeWantAnswers #BlackLivesMatter.”

Barr, Kendricks’ roommate in college at UCLA, shared the same message on his Twitter and many players have echoed similar sentiments and retweeted their teammates.

