DraftKings PGA Golf Picks: Best Lineup Predictions for Charles Schwab

Filling out your PGA DraftKings lineup for the Charles Schwab Challenge lives up to the tournament’s name. After a three-month layoff, it is extremely challenging to know who the best golfers are to select for your DFS lineup but there are a few picks poised to make noise this weekend.

Many like to consider a golfer’s recent form when making picks but the PGA last had a tournament in mid-March. While a good start to 2020 is still positive, it does not carry the same weight as it would during a traditional schedule.

Course history is another factor to consider, but this year’s Charles Schwab Challenge has a much deeper field than a typical tournament. The majority of top golfers are playing in the tournament given it is the first contest since the PGA abruptly halted THE PLAYERS Championship close to three months ago.

There is no perfect formula but taking into consideration recent form and course history can still be helpful. It just means your lineup may feel a bit riskier than normal with so many unknowns heading into Colonial Golf Course. We are here to give you as much confidence as possible in a tournament with as little certainty as we have seen on the PGA Tour in some time.

Here is a look at the best DraftKings lineup picks for the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Best DraftKings Lineup Picks: PGA Tour Charles Schwab Challenge

Jordan Spieth ($8,000)

Spieth has become a much riskier play over the last year, but there is plenty to like about the golfer this week. He resides in Dallas not far from the Colonial Golf Course giving him a familiarity with how things should play out this weekend. Spieth also has a strong record at the course finishing T-8 last year and T-2 in 2017.

Spieth did not have the kind of start to 2020 that he wanted but the layoff may have given him a chance to recharge. Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee told Golf.com that he believes the break could allow Spieth to “come out of this the best of anybody.”

“I think Jordan Spieth perhaps could come out of this the best of anybody,” Chamblee noted. “I believe that there’s intellectual power in solitude.”

Kevin Na ($7,600)

Na is the defending champion of the Charles Schwab Challenge. Prior to the break, Na picked his spots with a T-9 finish at the WGC-Mexico Championship and T-14 at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Na not only won the tournament last year but notched a fourth place finish in 2018. The golfer admitted in 2019 that Colonial may be his best course.

“They say this is a golf course that I’ve had the most leads in a tournament,” Na explained to the Deseret News. “So it tells you how much I like this place and how well I’ve played here.”

You can put Na in your lineup with confidence that he should have a strong finish this weekend as well. It also helps that Na is one of the most underpriced golfers in the field at $7,600.

Tony Finau ($8,700)

Finau had two top-10 finishes along with a top-15 performance in January prior to struggling in his last two outings. He finished as a runner-up to Na in last year’s Charles Schwab Challenge.

Finau is priced a notch below the tier-one golfers for this week’s tournament but has no problem competing with anyone when his game is right. Finau is one of the best drivers on the PGA Tour and has a chance at another top-10 finish at Colonial.

Jon Rahm ($11,000)

It is nice to have some exposure to the high-priced golfers in the Charles Schwab Challenge. Rahm was playing his best golf prior to the break and likely wished the tournaments could continue as scheduled. He finished T-3 at WGC-Mexico Championship and second at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Rahm has finished inside the top 20 in all of his tournaments so far in 2020. We can hope that the hiatus caused by Covid-19 will not slow down his hot streak. Rahm surprisingly missed the cut in last year’s tournament but finished T-5 at Colonial in 2018.

Ryan Palmer ($7,400)

Palmer is a member at Colonial and his familiarity with the course is evidenced by last year’s T-6 finish. This is one of Palmer’s favorite tournaments, but he expects a lot of competition this year thanks to the revised schedule.

“I expect a pretty strong, if not the best, field Colonial has had,” Palmer said, per PGA Tour. “The field is only going to get better as more information comes out about the testing and everything.”

Palmer had a solid start to 2020 with three top-20 finishes. With many golfers playing Colonial for the first time in several years, Palmer’s familiarity with the course gives him a great chance to be in striking distance heading into the weekend.

Bubba Watson ($7,200)

Watson has not been the most consistent golfer this year but has flashed at several tournaments. He finished T-3 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, T-6 at the Farmers Insurance Open and T-18 at the WGC-Mexico Championship. Watson has not participated recently at the Charles Schwab Challenge but at this price, he is worth the risk to fill out your lineup.