Gerard Pique Posts Bizarre Message After Barcelona Draw

Gerard Pique had Barcelona fans scratching their heads with a post on Twitter in the wake of Saturday’s disappointing 2-2 draw with Celta Vigo.

The center-back had an eventful game at Balaidos. He hit the crossbar with a header early on and gave away a late free-kick from which Iago Aspas hit an 88th-minute equalizer.

Pique then took to Twitter with a post quoting lyrics from MGMT’s song ‘Time to Pretend.’

We were fated to pretend. To pretend. — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) June 27, 2020

It’s not exactly clear what Pique is referring to, although Madrid-based newspaper Marca was quick to hazard a guess. They suggested Pique was referring to the decision to award Celta a free-kick for his foul on Rafinha.

Did the Referee Get It Right?

Pique was quick to protest when the foul was given just outside the penalty area. The defender went to ground but there appeared to be only minimal contact on Rafinha from television replays of the incident.

Refereeing expect Juan Andujar Oliver, told Radio Marca, that the decision should not have been given.

“Pique goes to ground to stop Rafinha but at no point is there enough contact to give a foul. The Celta player falls to ground and the referee is wrong in thinking there was an infraction on the part of the Barcelona defender.”

Yet it was to prove a crucial moment in the match. Barcelona were leading 2-1 at the time, but Aspas converted the set-piece to salvage a draw for Celta and put another dent in Barcelona’s title aspirations.

Pique Not Happy With Decisions

Pique has already made his feelings clear about Barcelona’s title hopes after their draw with Sevilla in an interview Movistar after the game.

“I think it’s going to be very difficult to win this league. It’s not in our hands anymore. We’re going to give everything possible, but I don’t imagine many points are going to be dropped.”

The center-back also hinted that he felt referees were favoring bitter rivals Real Madrid after a controversial decision went their way in a 3-0 win over Valencia.

“Seeing what we’ve seen in the last two rounds of fixtures, it will be complicated. It’s difficult to see Madrid dropping points — and we have not been able to [beat Sevilla]. After three games now, it’s going to be difficult to see [the top teams] losing points, but we will try.”

More controversial decisions have followed for Real Madrid in their wins over Real Sociedad and Real Mallorca. Manager Zinedine Zidane and captain Sergio Ramos have both hit back at Pique for his comments. Ramos said the Barca defender needed to stop “imagining things.”

The victories have given Los Blancos the advantage in the title race, and they will be crowned champions if they win their seven remaining games. They return to action on Sunday against bottom side Espanyol.

