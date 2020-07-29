49ers Sign Entire Rookie Draft Class, Full Contract Details Released

The San Francisco 49ers just officially signed the last of their 2020 draft picks on Monday, and all of their contract details are now available.

With former Georgia tight end Charlie Woerner putting pen to paper this week, the 49ers now know the exact financial impact of their five draft picks from last spring.

Of course, it starts with the big dog at the top.

Javon Kinlaw Hits $15 Million Guaranteed

Since South Carolina standout was drafted by the 49ers with the 14th overall pick, his contract eclipses fellow first-rounder wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk by about $3 million in totaled guaranteed money.

Kinlaw took a $8.8 million signing bonus that spreads out to about $2.2 million a year, and will receive $610,000 in salary over the course of his first season as he looks to be the replacement for DeForest Buckner, who was traded to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for the pick that Kinlaw was taken with.

As always with rookie contracts, Kinlaw will receive that same $2.2 million chunk every season, with his salary increasing by $704,000 each year, so $1.3 million in 2021 and $2 million in 2022.

Brandon Aiyuk Gets Paid

While Aiyuk’s selection as the 25th overall pick means he gets paid accordingly less, that’s certainly not to say that the former Arizona State receiver isn’t getting paid a solid amount over the next four years.

Aiyuk received a $6.67 million signing bonus that’s spread out to $1.66 million over the next four years. The receiver will be paid the standard $610,000 salary for his first season, which could see him start as the 49ers No. 1 receiver after Deebo Samuel’s jones fracture this summer.

Like Kinlaw, Aiyuk gets a boost in salary each season, but gets a $559,000 increase rather than Kinlaw’s $704,000 a year.

Colton McKivitz Up Next

The thrill of having two first-round picks in the NFL Draft likely carried the team’s front office and fans through Day 2 of the 2020 draft, where the 49ers didn’t have a pick.

They didn’t have a pick in the fourth-round either, but were finally up to bat in the fifth and took West Virginia’s Colton McKivitz as needed depth to the San Francisco offensive line.

McKivitz got $327,000 at signing, which spreads out to about $81,000 for the four years. On top of that, McKivitz gets the $610,000 with an increase to $780,000 in 2021, $895,000 in 2022 and just over $1 million in 2023.

Woerner Signs Last, But Not Paid Least

In the sixth round, the 49ers look to get tight end George Kittle a buddy, and drafted Georgia’s Woerner.

Like all other rookies, Woerner will earn the $610,000 salary and also received a $181,000 signing bonus that equals to about $45,000 over the four-year rookie contract.

In terms of salary increase, Woener will receive the same bumps as McKivitz and every other rookie selected in the final four rounds.

Jennings Rounds Out The Draft

Massive receiver Jauan Jennings concludes the list of 49ers draftees after the former Tennessee Volunteer was drafted in the seventh round.

Jennings received the smallest signing bonus at $111,000, but as mentioned, will be paid the same rookie salary as the rest of his draft class, and will receive the same increases that Woerner and McKivitz will get.

