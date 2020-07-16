Arthur Can’t Hide His Boredom During Barcelona Clash [WATCH]

Barcelona midfielder Arthur summed up how fans were feeling during the first of their La Liga clash with Osasuna on Thursday.

The Catalan giants went into the game needing a win to have any chance of keeping their title hopes alive but went behind went former player Jose Arnaiz opening the scoring for the visitors.

Barcelona were pretty dismal in the opening 45 minutes, and Arthur made his feelings pretty clear as he watched on from the stands.

The Brazilian was named on the bench again by manager Quique Setien. Arthur has managed just four minutes of action for Barcelona since it was announced in June he would be joining Juventus at the end of the season.

Setien Surprises With His Lineup

Setien raised a few eyebrows with his line-up for the game. The boss opted to rest Sergio Busquets, Arturo Vidal, and Luis Suarez and handed rare starts to Martin Braithwaite, Junior Firpo, and Riqui Puig.

Yet his team offered very little in an attacking sense. Lionel Messi’s free-kick that hit the crossbar was the closest the hosts came to a goal in the first period at the Camp Nou.

There was plenty of criticism for Barcelona’s performance in the first half.

I like Riqui Puig and Messi's passing. I don't like anything else. — Muhammad Butt (@muhammadbutt) July 16, 2020

Barça look awful. Lethargic. Clueless. — Luis Mazariegos (@luism8989) July 16, 2020

Setien's Barcelona doesn't look better than Valverde's [at least result-wise]. That decision to sack Valverde, after two league titles, with his side on top of the table, increasingly looks like a terrible one. — Deji Faremi (@deejayfaremi) July 16, 2020

Barcelona went into the game with a formidable record at the Camp Nou this season. The Catalan giants had not been beaten on their own turf in La Liga in 2019-20 and had only dropped points twice.

