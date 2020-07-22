Is Arthur’s Cryptic Message Aimed at Barcelona and Setien?

Barcelona midfielder Arthur has posted a cryptic message on social media which will leave fans wondering quite what he means.

The Brazil international has posted a picture of himself doing kick-ups with the caption: “A passion that will never be taken from me.”

Una pasión que nunca me quitarán. ❤️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/op856Ohar3 — Arthur Melo (@arthurhromelo) July 22, 2020

It’s not clear if the post is directed at Barcelona. The midfielder has struggled for game time under Quique Setien since it was announced in June that he had agreed to join Serie A champions Juventus.

Setien has offered little detail on why the midfielder is not being selected currently and left him out of the squad for Barcelona’s final La Liga game of the season at Alaves on Sunday despite being short of options due to injury and suspension.

The manager offered a curt explanation for his absence in his pre-match press conference. He said: “The only thing I can say is that he turned up this morning saying he had a pain in his ankle.” Yet Barcelona did not make an official statement confirming the injury.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Arthur Forced Out of Barcelona?

Arthur only arrived at Barcelona in 2018 from Brazilian side Gremio and made it clear he wanted to stay at the Camp Nou when speculation over a potential move first arose earlier this year.

“There is always speculation but my idea is clear. The only option that interests me is staying at Barcelona. I feel good here and I am grateful to the club and the coaching staff for the confidence they have in me. That is another reason to be totally clear on the fact my only desire is to remain here. “The supposed interest of big clubs is always flattering and a positive sign, but my mind is on playing for Barcelona for many years. Barça is where I have always wanted to be and I want to be here for a long time.”

Yet Juventus did manage to convince the 23-year-old to move to Italy in a complicated deal that will see Miralem Pjanic move the other way. ESPN’s Sid Lowe has explained how the transfer deal is a “business move but for all the wrong reasons.”

Has Arthur Already Played His Last Game for Barcelona?

Barcelona wrapped up their La Liga campaign on Sunday but still remain in contention in the Champions League. The team are short of options in midfield too with Sergio Busquets and Arturo Vidal suspended for their last-16 second leg against Napoli.

Yet even that may not be enough to see Arthur handed a recall. Setien has suggested he will only call on the midfielder again if he has no other options:

Setien essentially saying Arthur will only play for Barça again if absolutely necessary. That may be the case vs. Napoli, though, with Busquets & Vidal banned. — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) July 15, 2020

Ivan Rakitic and Frenkie de Jong look certain starters against Napoli, while Sergi Roberto may also get the nod after impressing in a midfield role in recent weeks under Setien.

Young starlet Riqui Puig is also an option and may have moved above Arthur in the pecking order after some impressive performances towards the end of the season. The 20-year-old picked up his first two assists for the club on Sunday and is already a fan favorite.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Face Dilemma Over ‘Transfer Disaster’ Braithwaite