Barcelona Duo Named in La Liga Flops of the Season XI

Barcelona duo Antoine Griezmann and Junior Firpo have both been named in Marca’s ‘Most Disappointing Team of the Season’ for 2019-20.

The two players only arrived at the Camp Nou last summer but have not yet lived up to the lofty expectations that accompanied their arrival.

Griezmann has scored 15 times for the Catalan giants in all competitions but has often struggled to gel in attack with Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi and has found himself left on the bench at times.

Firpo has found it even tougher going. The left-back has looked bereft of confidence at the Camp Nou and has only made 11 La Liga starts. He was brought in to challenge Jordi Alba for a starting spot but remains very much second choice.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

La Liga Flops XI in Full

There are plenty of other big names joining Griezmann and Firpo in the ‘Most Disappointing XI.’ Real Madrid’s summer signing Luka Jovic joins Griezmann in attack along with Borja Iglesias of Real Betis.

Atletico brought in record-signing Joao Felix to replace Griezmann, but the Portugal international also makes it into the side. He’s in midfield along with former Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez, Espanyol’s Matías Vargas, and Rony Lopes of Sevilla.

Firpo is joined in defence by Espanyol center-back Fernando Calero and Thierry Correia of Valencia, while former Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen is handed the No. 1 shirt in goal.

What Next for Griezmann and Junior?

There has already been speculation about the futures of both Griezmann and Firpo even though they only arrived at the Camp Nou last summer. Griezmann is expected to stay but more will be expected from the World Cup winner next season.

However, Firpo could be set for a swift exit. The left-back has agreed to be a part of a deal that will bring Lautaro Martinez to Barcelona from Inter Milan, according to Què T’hi Jugues.

It still remains to be seen if Barcelona will be able to pull off a deal for Martinez. President Josep Maria Bartomeu has admitted talks have stopped and the club will now take time to assess their transfer priorities at the end of the season.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Still Not Convinced by Riqui Puig?