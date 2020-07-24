Philadelphia 76ers Starting Lineup Without Ben Simmons [VIDEO]

The coronavirus pandemic halted NBA play on March 11 and the league will resume play on July 30 at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

22 NBA Teams will compete to fill the league’s 16-NBA playoff spots in both the NBA’s Eastern and Western Conferences with the NBA Finals expected to finish no later than October 13.

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently in sixth place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference and looking to compete.

Philadelphia holds a enters the restart with a 39-26 overall record.

Philadelphia 76ers Without Ben Simmons

Philly last played at home on March 11 against the Detroit Pistons and got the 126-104 win without and Ben Simmons who dealt with back issues.

Philly’s starting lineup looked like this:

Tobias Harris

Tobias Harris scored 15 points while going 4-4 from the free throw line and collecting seven rebounds against the Pistons.

Al Horford

Al Horford collected his sixth double-double of the seaso, scoring 20 points and grabbing 10 rebound. He surpassed 7,000 career rebounds vs. Detroit.

Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid posted a team-high 30 points, shooting 10-12 (.833) from the free-throw line and brought down a game-high 14 rebounds in his return to the lineup against the Pistons.

Josh Richardson

Josh Richardson dropped eight points and blocked two shots vs. Detroit.

Shake Milton

Shake Milton increased his streak of scoring 10-plus points to seven straight games after posting 12 points, while also handing out four assists against the Pistons.

Sixers First Scrimmage vs. Memphis Grizzlies

This afternoon, Philly scrimmages against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Memphis star guard, Ja Morant, is a Rookie of the Year candidate and is currently averaging 17.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 7 assists.

Former Sixer Charles Barkley recently told me that he’ll be disapointed if Morant doesn’t win the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award this season.

“If they screw Ja Morant out of this Rookie of the Year thing, I’m gonna be really pissed,” he said.

“I’m gonna blow a gasket on TNT.”

Ben Simmons won the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award in 2018. A two-time NBA All-Star, this season, Simmons is averaging 16.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 2.1 steals per game for Philly.

Philly made noise two weeks ago when they shifted Ben Simmons from his usual point guard spot to the power forward position. Shake Milton will be starting at that point guard spot for the forseeable future.

At 6’10, Ben Simmons is a triple double threat; almost Magic Johnson or LeBron James-like.

I discussed it recently on 97.3 ESPN.

Ironically, James and Simmons are built similarly and some may argue that at times during points in his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers and even during his tenure with the Miami Heat, James moved off the ball as a primary ball handler and shifted to small forward and power forward duties.

“You can connect your own dots” Philadelphia 76ers head coach, Brett Brown told me.

“His ability to impact the game from a scoring perspective, finding Ben Simmons at an elbow, you can’t sag and elbow”

“He’s a one dribble dunk away from that floor spot” Brown speaking about Ben Simmons working in a screen and roll.

“It opens up a variety of ways he can score.”

“He’s a two time all star, a max player and he’s 24.”