Twitter Rumor Claims NBA Player Invited Woman To Orlando Disney Bubble

On Sunday, a woman on Twitter who goes by the name Ugly Anna tweeted that an unnamed NBA player invited her to the NBA “bubble” at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

“I already got invited to the bubble,” she said.

“Yea the season definitely ending early.”

After her tweet literally bubbled to over 5,000 retweets at press time, Ugly Anna acknowledged that her tweet was disruptive and that she may now have her invite taken away.

Ugly Anna then tweeted a screenshot of a text message conversation with a friend whose name is Sheena who insisted that her making an announcement such as that may not have been in her best interest.

The coronavirus pandemic halted NBA basketball play on March 11 and the NBA will resume play on July 30 at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

For those keeping score at home: 22 NBA Teams will compete to fill the league’s 16-NBA Playoff spots in both the NBA’s Eastern and Western Conferences with the NBA Finals slated to finish no later than October 13.

The NBA has strict protocols for the campus restart at Disney. The league’s policy mandates that should a player leave the Disney campus, he must self quarantine for 10-14 days.

Million Dollar Question: What if someone from outside the bubble enters the bubble?

According to the NBA’s health and safety proticol on page 21 of their Restart Media Guide, participants must adhere to certain core principles that includes: Quarantine in-room upon arrival to Disney campus and as directed by the NBA.

Additionally, one must follow regular coronavirus testing. Strict physical distancing and regular use of face coverings is required, hand and respiratory hygiene is expected, reduction of shared objects and restricted venue access is enforced and rigorous cleaning and disenfection procedures must be adhered to.

The NBA’s restart has been confusing to many including players. “I’m not a big fan of the idea,” Philadelphia 76ers big man, Joel Emiid stated on the Sixers’ Zoom call this week.

“But then again I’m going to do my job and won’t let the city down. I’m going to go represent my city, and that’s what I’ve always done. My family and my teammates. The mindset doesn’t change. It doesn’t matter, the fact that I don’t like the idea and still don’t believe in it and I don’t think it’s gonna be safe. I know I’m going to do the right things. I don’t ever do anything, I only play video games. I’m always home. I don’t trust those other guys to do the same, but like I said, I gotta do my job.”

Others are looking forward to a fresh start like newly signed Brooklyn Nets guard, Jamal Crawford.

“I have to go through the protocol when you first come down,” Crawford told me Friday morning on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“After I go through that, I get the chance to be around the team and go from there.”

When the season resumes, NBA players will have the chance to express their feelings on social justice issues on their team jerseys. Milwaukee Bucks guard, Kyle Korver will wear “Black Lives Matter” on the back of his jersey and the Dallas Mavericks will have the word “Equality” written on the back of their jerseys.

“It will be something that people talk about,” Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban tells me.

“But once the games start fans are going to be fans and love watching the games and people who are not fans will want to commentate,” Cuban said, according to Heavy.com. “Players are used to ignoring commentary on social legacy and social media, so I don’t think they are distracted by it at all.”