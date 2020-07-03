49ers’ D.J. Reed on Rehab for Torn Pectoral: ‘I Won’t Give a F*** About External Voices’

After recent injuries to receivers Deebo Samuel and Richie James Jr., the San Francisco 49ers definitely aren’t happy to see another player suffer a setback.

Unfortunately, being unhappy doesn’t escape reality, and that reality is that San Francisco safety D.J. Reed has torn a pectoral muscle, becoming the latest blow to the 49ers offseason.

Reed confirmed the injury on Twitter Thursday:

Today it felt like I was dreaming. I wanted to wake up from not having a torn pectoral. I realized it is what it is. All I can control is how I respond to what life throws at me. I can control my thoughts, my attitude and my actions. I will speak positively only because the power of the tongue is real. Once I get surgery I will heal up and I will attack my rehab. I will focus on my internal and I won’t give a f*** about external voices. I will take this time to spend with family and friends. More importantly, I will take this time out to get closer to Jesus/God.

Reed has been in San Francisco for two seasons after being selected by the 49ers in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, coming out of Kansas State.

Reed’s Time with the 49ers

As a rookie, Reed notched two starts but has not properly broken into the starting team as a defensive back, typically being used as sub for safeties Jimmie Ward and Jaquiski Tartt or on special teams.

In 2019, Reed had flashes of brilliance, notching two passes defended in the 41-16 win over the Cincinnati Bengals and then forcing a fumble and making the recovery in the Week 11 36-26 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Reed ended the season with eight combined tackles and added a tackle in the Super Bowl LIV loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Reed wouldn’t be considered a quintessential player by any means, but considering that the 49ers’ safety group may be the weak link of the team, seeing any form of competition or depth go down is not a positive.

49ers Other Injury Issues

Reed’s injury comes a couple of weeks after the seemingly back-to-back injuries to Samuel and James Jr. James Jr. is closer to Reed in terms of pure value to the 49ers, but Samuel quickly proved himself to be a key weapon for the 49ers in 2019.

Injury bugs strike NFL teams all the time, it’s simply a part of the business. However, with players out on their own due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this news makes things a bit more anxious for the 49ers.

Depending on Reed’s recovery, the team may have to look to free agency in order to bolster both the receivers group and the defensive back group.

Granted, both of those are spots that the 49ers have some new additions at as well, such as Alabama’s Jared Mayden or Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings, who joined the team as an undrafted free agent and as a seventh-round pick respectively.

Evan Reier is a sportswriter covering the San Francisco 49ers for Heavy.com and local sports for the Montana Standard in Butte, Mont. Reach out to him on Twitter at @evanreier and join our 49ers community at Heavy on 49ers on Facebook.