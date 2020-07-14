4 Best Hover Shoes: Your Buyer’s Guide

Forget the typical Segways and hoverboards, hover shoes are where it’s at now. These self-propelled alternatives ditch all the large and cumbersome hardware. Instead, these easily portable pairs of electric shoes will have you rolling around swiftly in style .

Our Unbiased Reviews

What are Hover Shoes?

One of the big downfalls of typical hoverboards is that their dimensions are so wide people have issues navigating crowded areas or narrow corridors. With hover shoes, that's no longer a problem. Instead of one wide board, these sets are instead comprised of two individual "shoes" that provide considerably more flexibility as far as riding options go.

As you can see via video in some of the product descriptions above, these hover shoes offer a ton of maneuverability that hoverboards just can't pull off due to their more robust size and shape.

The shoes themselves are, for the most part, self-balancing. Just as hoverboards are designed to be. However, these individual shoes allow for a freedom of movement between your two feet than hoverboards could ever pull off.

Are Hover Shoes Safe?

There's no doubt that hover shoes certainly have a learning curve to them. But once you master them, they're quite safe!

A helmet and pads should be worn for precaution, of course. But just as with hoverboards models in the past, the majority of these selections have been UL 2272 Certified by the Underwriters Laboratories organization for electrical safety. And with max speed on most of around 7.5-mph, you'll be rolling out of control and high speeds into danger.

How Do You Use Hover Shoes?

With the exception of the Razor Turbo Jetts, all the options on our list are considered to be self-balancing. Just like hoverboards, you simply step onto these hover shoes and they'll begin to roll on their own with simple adjustments of your body weight.

This style of movement may present a bit of a learning curve to some. However, after just a few minutes of practice, you'll feel more and more comfortable with your balance. From there, you'll be rolling along having a great time. And eventually, performing spins and tricks that will have you looking like a pro.

How Fast Do Hover Shoes Go?

Most hover shoes are designed to hit the sweet spot between quick but nondangerous. Amongst the majority of models, that's about 7.5-mph. Which is just the right amount of speed to ensure that newcomers won't be intimidated, yet veterans will get a quick and thrilling experience.

What are the Best Hover Shoes?

Don't let the sticker shock scar you, the Segway Ninebot Drift W1 is the best hover shoe set out there. The design is sexy and futuristic. LED lights are included to give it some added flair. And it's designed with silicone bumpers to help thwart off potential damage to their exterior.

The hover shoes are powerful enough to handle 10-degree inclines. You'll get speeds of 7.5-mph for riders both big and small. And the set is IPX6 splash-proof and IP54 rated so that you'll feel comfortable riding them out in less than ideal environments.

See Also: