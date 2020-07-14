4 Best Hover Shoes: Your Buyer’s Guide

Forget the typical Segways and hoverboards, hover shoes are where it’s at now. These self-propelled alternatives ditch all the large and cumbersome hardware. Instead, these easily portable pairs of electric shoes will have you rolling around swiftly in style.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $399.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $389.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $229.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $34.97 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Segway Ninebot Drift W1Price: $399.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sleek looking and durable design.
- Can hit speeds of up to 7.5-mph and handle 10% hill grades.
- IP54 and IPx6 rated ensures they can be riden in nearly any condition.
- Built-in RGB LED lights.
- UL 2272 certified for safety.
- Easily transportable thanks to back handles.
- A bit heavy to carry at around 15-pounds for the pair.
- A little pricey.
- Learning curve to master them.
With the company’s history in the field, it’s no wonder why Segway’s Ninebot Drift W1 is where it is on our list of the Best Hover Shoes. Segway, renowned for its personal transporters and scooters, has created perhaps the best set of hover shoes available. The Drift W1’s are pretty powerful with the ability to tackle a 10% hill grade and handle up to 220-pounds of weight. Battery life is solid at about 45-minutes before needing a recharge. And their top speed of 7.5-mph is quick and efficient without being overly dangerous.
The design of the Ninebot Drift W1s is sleek with its black and white coloring. You can add flair to their look thanks to the built-in RGB LED lights. Taillights in the rear keep you safe if you’re using them in the dark. And each hover shoe touts silicone bumpers to prevent damage when you inevitably take a fall or crash into something.
They’re constructed with a Smart Battery Management System and are UL 2272 certified to ensure electrical safety standards. And with the pair being IPX6 splash-proof and IP54 rated, you should feel comfortable knowing that they’ll hold up under almost any condition.
Find more Segway Ninebot Drift W1 information and reviews here.
-
2. Koowheel HovershoesPrice: $389.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Hits speeds of about 7.5-mph.
- Textured metal body is built to handle collisions.
- Battery will take you over 6-miles and needs just 2-hours to recharge.
- Built-in LED lights gives them an awesome look.
- Can handle up to over 280-pounds.
- Carry strap makes them easy to transport.
- Rated to handle inclines of less than 10-degrees.
- Pricey.
- A bit of a learning curve to master.
These Koowheel Hovershoes are one of the more impressive sets available. With their 250-watt batteries, you’ll be rolling around at about 7.5-mph for 6-miles before needing a recharge. And those recharges are relatively quick taking just 2-hours to replenish your power.
The body of the Koowheel Hovershoes is comprised of metal to give it a durability that helps to resist dings and dents. There are LED lights built-in as well to give it some aesthetic flair. They can hold quite a bit of weight with a max load of around 280-pounds. They’re super easy to transport thanks to the built-in carrying strap. And a 1-year limited warranty on parts and labor is included so that you feel comfortable dropping your hard-earned cash.
Find more Koowheel Hovershoes information and reviews here.
-
3. Gyroor S300 HovershoesPrice: $229.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Each unit features a 350-watt brushless motor.
- Can be converted into a hoverboard with poll.
- Cheaper than most other options.
- LED lights look great.
- Carrying straps make it easy to transport.
- Max weight of 220-pounds.
- Battery can take up to 3-hours to recharge.
- Not quite as durable as others.
These Gyroor S300 Hovershoes are a great option for those looking to pick up some hover shoes at a cheaper price. Yet, they still provide a quality experience that rivals more expensive models. The pair pf 350-watt brushless motors will surely get you moving on its impressive 3.5-inch wheels. The battery’s mileage will get you a little over 6-miles before needing a recharge. And it takes about 2 to 3-hours before you’re back out on the pavement again.
The LED lights are bright and colorful. The pole can be used to attach the two hovershoes, converting the kit into a hoverboard experience. The built-in carrying straps make the pair of shoes easy to transport. And they’re super safe with Gyroor ensuring it is UL, CE, RoHS, and FCC certified.
Find more Gyroor S300 Hovershoes information and reviews here.
-
4. Razor Turbo JettsPrice: $34.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Considerably cheaper than the other self-balancing hover shoes.
- Can hit an impressive 10-mph.
- LED lights built-in.
- Supports up to only 176-pounds.
- Battery will only last up to 30-minutes.
- Doesn't self-balance like all the other options.
- Have to click-in instead of just stepping on and going.
While assuredly the runt of the litter, the Razor Turbo Jetts are the best option to get you into the hover shoe game without having to shell out a few hundred bucks. Razor‘s take on hover shoes are different than the big boy options in that they don’t self-balance like hover shoes and hoverboards do. Instead, the rear of the Turbo Jetts features a self-propelled wheel that will thrust you forward at up to 10-mph.
Only one wheel comes in the package, so you’ll have to choose which foot you’ll place it on. A pressures sensitive throttle allows you to set a comfortable pace. So it’s sure to provide fun for the recommended age group of 9 and up. LED lights are built-in to give the set some flash too. And the included 12-volt charger will have you juiced back up and out on the pavement for another session.
Find more Razor Turbo Jetts information and reviews here.
What are Hover Shoes?
One of the big downfalls of typical hoverboards is that their dimensions are so wide people have issues navigating crowded areas or narrow corridors. With hover shoes, that's no longer a problem. Instead of one wide board, these sets are instead comprised of two individual "shoes" that provide considerably more flexibility as far as riding options go.
As you can see via video in some of the product descriptions above, these hover shoes offer a ton of maneuverability that hoverboards just can't pull off due to their more robust size and shape.
The shoes themselves are, for the most part, self-balancing. Just as hoverboards are designed to be. However, these individual shoes allow for a freedom of movement between your two feet than hoverboards could ever pull off.
Are Hover Shoes Safe?
There's no doubt that hover shoes certainly have a learning curve to them. But once you master them, they're quite safe!
A helmet and pads should be worn for precaution, of course. But just as with hoverboards models in the past, the majority of these selections have been UL 2272 Certified by the Underwriters Laboratories organization for electrical safety. And with max speed on most of around 7.5-mph, you'll be rolling out of control and high speeds into danger.
How Do You Use Hover Shoes?
With the exception of the Razor Turbo Jetts, all the options on our list are considered to be self-balancing. Just like hoverboards, you simply step onto these hover shoes and they'll begin to roll on their own with simple adjustments of your body weight.
This style of movement may present a bit of a learning curve to some. However, after just a few minutes of practice, you'll feel more and more comfortable with your balance. From there, you'll be rolling along having a great time. And eventually, performing spins and tricks that will have you looking like a pro.
How Fast Do Hover Shoes Go?
Most hover shoes are designed to hit the sweet spot between quick but nondangerous. Amongst the majority of models, that's about 7.5-mph. Which is just the right amount of speed to ensure that newcomers won't be intimidated, yet veterans will get a quick and thrilling experience.
What are the Best Hover Shoes?
Don't let the sticker shock scar you, the Segway Ninebot Drift W1 is the best hover shoe set out there. The design is sexy and futuristic. LED lights are included to give it some added flair. And it's designed with silicone bumpers to help thwart off potential damage to their exterior.
The hover shoes are powerful enough to handle 10-degree inclines. You'll get speeds of 7.5-mph for riders both big and small. And the set is IPX6 splash-proof and IP54 rated so that you'll feel comfortable riding them out in less than ideal environments.
See Also:
- Best Go-Karts You Can Order Online
- Best Roller Skates for Any Age and Skill
- Best Water Trampolines for Summer Fun
- Best Flight Simulators to Pilot at Home
- Best Electric Mountain Bikes: Compare & Save
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.