5 Lions Players With All-Pro and Pro Bowl Potential in 2020

The Detroit Lions have a chance at a solid rebound during the 2020 season, and the only way that will happen is if they get some major seasons from some key players on their offense and defense.

Though many might not give the Lions roster much credit, the fact is there are several players that have a rising trajectory ahead of the 2020 season. Detroit rarely sees players crack either the All-Pro teams or the Pro Bowl, but this could finally be the season that changes.

Which players are going to break through? Here’s a look at some predictions.

Kenny Golladay, WR

In total, Golladay has enjoyed arguably the best start to a career of any wideout in his 2017 draft class not named JuJu Smith-Schuster. With 2,730 yards and 19 touchdowns thus far in his career coming into the 2020 season on the field, Golladay looks like an obvious top dog in Detroit for the foreseeable future with Matthew Stafford tossing him the rock. That’s good news for the Lions, who have long pondered how to find production at the wideout position minus Calvin Johnson. Not an issue anymore with Golladay taking over. He is primed for a huge season, and this year might finally be the time Golladay gets enough love to get him national recognition. If he has the type of season many predict, this could be easy to see. Golladay could be primed for stardom.

Frank Ragnow, C

Thus far in his career, there is very positive feelings about where Ragnow is heading, because he’s been a solid player for the Lions up front along their offensive line. A first round pick in 2018 out of Arkansas, Ragnow has played guard and center for the team before switching back to his natural position in the middle of the line. Thus far in his career, Ragnow has started 31 games for Detroit and has been a rock for the team’s front. He hasn’t made a Pro Bowl or been an All-Pro player yet, but many see that trajectory for him as he continues to mature and push through his career. Ragnow was named the team’s most improved player from last season, and if he stays strong and healthy, the Lions can expect a motivated, solid player up front.

D’Andre Swift, RB

It might seem odd to see a rookie on this list, but the Lions have a youngster that could break the mold this coming season at running back. Arguably the best runner on the board and a player who many figured would go off the board in the first round, Swift is a hard charging back out of Georgia who was tough in his career playing in the SEC. With 2,885 yards and 20 touchdowns in his career, there is little doubting how well Swift would do at toting the rock and fitting in well within Detroit’s backfield situation. There is no question that Swift has the talent to dominate, and if he can make a huge impact with the carries he does get, he could be looking at a quick rise to stardom with the Lions that would make recent history in terms of a freshman running back for the team. Many from the outside see this potential stardom very clearly.

Da’Shawn Hand, DL

Once upon a time as a rookie, Hand enjoyed one of the best starts to his career that PFF had ever seen. The defender from Alabama was right up there with some of the game’s true greats in terms of metrics from his first season. Things slowed down, however, thanks mostly to injury the last few seasons. It’s hard to argue with where the numbers have been, though. This season, Hand should be in good shape to rebound considerably. He will be healthy, but not only that, the stage will be set for him to play opposite Danny Shelton if he is able to step up and master the defense as he has before. It’s not as if Hand has gotten worse or the game has sped up for him. It’s been a simple matter of health. When he’s been on and able to play up to his potential, he’s been excellent. The bet is that Hand will enjoy a healthy season and will show the NFL what he can do as it relates to being a transformative talent.

Tracy Walker, S

Early in his career, it’s easy to see the leadership role that Walker has taken on in the backfield, and that isn’t just limited to the locker room. So far, in just a few seasons, Walker has put up 124 tackles and 2 interceptions. 103 of those tackles came last season during the 2019 league year. With big changes in the backfield, the Lions will be relying on Walker to be the heartbeat of the defense, and that’s just the kind of player they could be getting. Walker understands the defense and has played well within it already. This figures to be the year for Walker to surge.

